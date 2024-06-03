Mark Hamill Does Mike Flanagan's 'Favorite Acting' Of His Career In Life Of Chuck [ATX Festival]

Mark Hamill is reuniting with Mike Flanagan for a future project, and according to the filmmaker, it could be the performance of a lifetime from the "Star Wars" star. Flanagan spoke briefly about working with Hamill during a panel at Austin's ATX festival recently, and /Film's Ryan Scott was there to report back.

The panel in question was titled "The Monologue Case Study," and it featured a closer look at some of writer-director Flanagan's most memorable, loquacious cinematic moments. At one point in the question and answer session, an attendee asked the "Midnight Mass" filmmaker if he's ever written monologues that he's later had to cut, and he admitted he has. "Mostly, with the writing, it's my fault," Flanagan said, noting that sometimes he realizes during the edit that a sequence is better with less explanation or commentary.

Luckily, that's apparently not the case with his unnamed upcoming collaboration with Hamill, which is almost certainly the upcoming Stephen King adaptation "The Life of Chuck." The film stars Hamill, Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Karen Gillan, and it wrapped last November, placing it in the right timeframe for the tease he shared at ATX. "I just did a movie this past fall that I'm very proud of, it has a real doozy of a monologue in it that Mark Hamill delivers," Flanagan told the crowd. Apparently, it's a pretty lengthy speech, and an impressive one at that. "It's my favorite piece of acting I've ever seen from Mark Hamill, it's four and a half minutes. It's just — yes!" Flanagan declared.