Stephen King's The Life Of Chuck Is Being Adapted By Mike Flanagan With Mark Hamill And Tom Hiddleston Starring

If you thought Mike Flanagan was done with Stephen King adaptations ... buddy, have I got some news for you. Not only is the writer/director working on bringing "The Dark Tower" to some form of TV series format, but it was also just announced that he will be writing, directing, and producing an adaptation of the recent King novella "The Life of Chuck" and he has attached a ridiculously hot cast already.

Per the break at Deadline, Tom Hiddleston will be playing the title character of Chuck, a man who discovered he is terminally ill at only 39 years old, and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, will be playing Albie, Chuck's grandfather who may or may not be seeing ghosts in his house.

The adaptation will be produced by Flanagan's Intrepid Pictures and FilmNation is handling international sales with the project ready to hit the Cannes marketplace. Deadline says the production has cited "The Green Mile," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "Stand By Me" as touchstones for this adaptation, which has been in the works for months and, reportedly, has a completed script.

This would be the first time Flanagan has worked with Tom Hiddleston and the second time he's worked with Hamill, who will star in the filmmaker's "House of Usher" which is expected to drop on Netflix sometime this year.