Mark Hamill Was A Total 'Flanafan' Before Joining The Fall Of The House Of Usher

According to Hamill, it was his wife who encouraged him to take the part after he got the scripts. "I remember after finishing Episode 2, I said, 'Oh, my God!' [And] my wife saying, 'You've got to do this.' I said, 'You're not even going to watch this!' She doesn't like horror films very much." But it helped that the actor was already a fan of Mike Flanagan's work. As Hamill put it:

"I am an unabashed fan of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and, by the time they approached me for this, I'd also seen Midnight Mass, which was a great departure. The first two were sort of linked in that they're in the world of ghosts. But with Midnight Mass, he went full horror, and I just loved all three of them," shared Hamill. "So, at first, I thought, 'Well, I'd want to watch this.'"

Hamill also added that he was "flattered" to be added to Flanagan's cast of actors, stating: "There's nothing better than a big ensemble cast with a bunch of talented actors. They up your game."

While I was a little mixed on "The Fall of the House of Usher," I thought Hamill was a standout. I genuinely hope that he becomes part of Flanagan's usual crew now and that the filmmaker brings him back for more work in the future (that future will not involve Netflix, though; Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy are leaving the streaming giant for Amazon). I also hope Hamill gets to play a weird little guy again, because he's very good at it.

