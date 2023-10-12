Mark Hamill's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Character Is A Horror Deep Cut

Spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher" follow.

As horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan has gone from production to production, he's assembled a wholesale acting troupe along the way. Kate Siegel (his wife), Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Michael Trucco, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish — they're all in Flanagan's latest, "The Fall of the House of Usher," and if you look back through his filmography, you'll recognize their faces somewhere.

That said, Flanagan always includes a few actors who are new to him, and "House of Usher" is no different. One of those new faces is one that's otherwise eminently familiar: Mark Hamill. Like the rest of the main cast, Hamill's part is named after an Edgar Allan Poe character. In his case, the eponymous protagonist of "The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket."

In Flanagan's "House of Usher," Pym is the titular family's ruthless lawyer/fixer; his nickname is "The Pym Reaper." Hamill dispels with his natural warmth and the exuberance he shows when voicing The Joker. Instead, he makes Pym a colder kind of sinister, one who only uses his voice when necessary. It's a performance that reminded me quite a bit of Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut in "Breaking Bad" (high praise, to be clear).

Why "Arthur Pym" though? What is this horror deep cut and what does Flanagan and Hamill's Pym Reaper have in common with Poe's original text?