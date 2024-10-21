Horror Master Mike Flanagan Is Adapting Stephen King's First Book – As A TV Series
One of horror's most famous and influential stories is receiving its most significant adaptation in years, and we couldn't possibly think of anyone more suited for the task. Mike Flanagan has made a career out of taking prolific author Stephen King's written words and spinning them into live-action gold, from 2017's "Gerald's Game" all the way to his well-received prequel to "The Shining" with "Doctor Sleep" in 2019. Along the way, Flanagan has also built himself a veritable television empire, debuting multiple spine-tingling limited series for Netflix in the span of just a few years. This latest news brings together the best of both worlds, as Deadline reports that Flanagan is setting his sights on a series adaptation of "Carrie" — the very first (and arguably most daunting) of all of King's works.
According to the report, Flanagan will be spearheading an 8-episode series for Prime Video that will attempt to follow in the footsteps of director Brian De Palma's legendary 1976 film "Carrie," which itself arrived only two years after King first published his novel. That adaptation set a sky-high standard for any future ones down the line, including the various follow-up attempts like the 1999 sequel "The Rage: Carrie 2," Bryan Fuller's 2002 TV movie, and the 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. Now, the man who managed to convince King himself to give his blessing to "Doctor Sleep" will be tasked with translating the saga of Carrie White and her bloody, violent story of discovering her own telekinetic powers. More details below!
Prime Video is putting its Carrie show on the fast track
Hollywood moves fast, but perhaps nobody moves faster than Mike Flanagan. After only recently making headlines earlier this year for taking on the next installment of "The Exorcist" franchise, the horror director is returning to very familiar territory with a new adaptation of a classic Stephen King story. If anyone ever wondered how Flanagan would handle a modern retelling of that unforgettable prom scene and so much more, wonder no more. We're about to find out for ourselves ... and in less time than you might have thought.
Deadline reports that the process is already in motion to assemble a writer's room for this "Carrie" miniseries, which makes it seem like this project is a top priority over at Prime Video. Flanagan is attached as executive producer on the series along with frequent collaborator Trevor Macy, both of whom signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios back in 2022. There's no word just yet on a firm premiere date or, most intriguingly, which actor will step into the shoes of Sissy Spacek as the latest to portray Carrie White. Keep an eye on /Film for more updates, as we'll be following this one very closely.
"Carrie" isn't the only Flanagan/King project on the horizon. Next year will see the release of the Flanagan-directed King adaptation "The Life of Chuck," which won praise at the Toronto International Film Festival. Flanagan is also attached to adapt King's "Dark Tower" saga into a series.