Horror Master Mike Flanagan Is Adapting Stephen King's First Book – As A TV Series

One of horror's most famous and influential stories is receiving its most significant adaptation in years, and we couldn't possibly think of anyone more suited for the task. Mike Flanagan has made a career out of taking prolific author Stephen King's written words and spinning them into live-action gold, from 2017's "Gerald's Game" all the way to his well-received prequel to "The Shining" with "Doctor Sleep" in 2019. Along the way, Flanagan has also built himself a veritable television empire, debuting multiple spine-tingling limited series for Netflix in the span of just a few years. This latest news brings together the best of both worlds, as Deadline reports that Flanagan is setting his sights on a series adaptation of "Carrie" — the very first (and arguably most daunting) of all of King's works.

According to the report, Flanagan will be spearheading an 8-episode series for Prime Video that will attempt to follow in the footsteps of director Brian De Palma's legendary 1976 film "Carrie," which itself arrived only two years after King first published his novel. That adaptation set a sky-high standard for any future ones down the line, including the various follow-up attempts like the 1999 sequel "The Rage: Carrie 2," Bryan Fuller's 2002 TV movie, and the 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore. Now, the man who managed to convince King himself to give his blessing to "Doctor Sleep" will be tasked with translating the saga of Carrie White and her bloody, violent story of discovering her own telekinetic powers. More details below!