Mike Flanagan, Answering Fans' Prayers, Will Adapt Stephen King's The Dark Tower

What was once every Stephen King fan's loss could suddenly turn into their ultimate dream come true. At this point, nobody needs much of a refresher on the disaster that was the 2017 "The Dark Tower" adaptation, which somehow took all the weirdest, most ambitious, and downright epic elements of the prolific author's magnum opus — consisting of seven total novels (and short stories) — and distilled it all into, well, one of the most disappointing blockbuster efforts in recent memory. But as any true King devotee knows, sometimes they come back. And in this case, the "they" is another live-action take on Stephen King's sprawling saga.

In news that will be music to the ears of many, Deadline reports that horror aficionado and tireless storyteller Mike Flanagan and his producing partner, Trevor Macy, have acquired the rights to what most consider to be Stephen King's most "unfilmable" story ever put to words. In an interview with the outlet, Flanagan has revealed that he's officially begun work on his "dream project," an adaptation of "The Dark Tower," that already consists of a written pilot script and entire season outlines (that's right, plural) for an ambitious television series. But wait, there's more! According to the report, Flanagan has planned this adaptation as a five-season television series that could be followed by two feature film spin-offs.

In Flanagan's own words: