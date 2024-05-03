The Next Exorcist Movie Lines Up One Of The Best Horror Directors Working Right Now

"The Exorcist" franchise might soon receive a new lease on life, courtesy of one of the most prolific horror filmmakers around. After last year's "The Exorcist: Believer" failed to take off either among critics or at the box office, it seemed that Universal Pictures might have to go back to the drawing board before pushing forward with their grand plans for subsequent movies about innocent kids getting possessed by malevolent demons. Those plans took even more of a hit when "Halloween" director David Gordon Green exorcised himself from the series, resulting in the sequel "The Exorcist: Deceiver" getting pushed back indefinitely as the studio searched for another filmmaker.

That search seems to be approaching the finish line, however, and fans will undoubtedly be happy with the No. 1 choice. Late last night, Deadline broke the news that Mike Flanagan (known for "Doctor Sleep," "The Haunting of Hill House," and most recently "The Fall of the House of Usher") is currently in talks to direct the next installment of "The Exorcist" franchise. That means there remains a bit of wiggle room before officially crossing the T's and dotting the I's, but it's pretty self-evident why Universal and Blumhouse would want to extend this offer to Flanagan, who's as reliable, talented, and exciting as genre filmmakers get. Deadline is quick to note that while the original plan was for "The Exorcist: Believer" to usher in an entire trilogy of films, it remains unclear whether Flanagan's deal would include anything more than the next sequel.

