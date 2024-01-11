David Gordon Green Is No Longer Compelled To Direct The Exorcist: Believer Sequel

David Gordon Green's "Halloween" trilogy made a lot of spooky coin for the folks at Blumhouse Productions, so it seemed like a no-brainer that the director would be the one to take the reins on a new trilogy of films based on "The Exorcist." The House that Blum Built spent a pretty penny obtaining the rights to the legendary horror film, which meant there was a lot riding on DGG's first film, "The Exorcist: Believer," to prove this was a prime investment. While the film fortunately brought in over $137 million at the box office against a reported $30 million budget, this doesn't take into consideration the money spent on an aggressive marketing campaign, the astronomical amount they spent for the rights, and lackluster reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The future of the trilogy — with the follow-up film already titled "The Exorcist: Deceiver" — looked grim, but now it seems like Blumhouse is heading back to the drawing board. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Gordon Green is exiting the series to focus on season 4 of "The Righteous Gemstones" and his upcoming dramedy "Nutcrackers" starring Ben Stiller. THR reports that "The Exorcist: Deceiver" is being taken off of Universal's release calendar for the time being, and that there is an ongoing search for a new director.

Whether or not the following two films need to connect to the groundwork laid by DGG's "Believer" is unclear, and while there will certainly be some wondering why Blumhouse and Universal are even moving forward with more "Exorcist" films, part of the $400 million price tag for the IP came with the caveat of guaranteeing three new features. The question is what will these films look like, and who will be making them?