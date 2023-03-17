Mike Flanagan Might Include Characters From Doctor Sleep In His Dark Tower Adaptation

As is, though, Stephen King clearly had some overlap in mind when writing "Doctor Sleep." The book pulls a line directly from "The Dark Tower," when Danny Torrance says, "There are other worlds than these." As Mike Flanagan pointed out, his adaptation made the connection explicit, with Dick Halloran's ghost (Carl Lumbly) invoking a metaphysical concept from the other series when he says, "Ka is a wheel."

Hopefully, Flanagan's spin on the King multiverse will last longer than the previous attempt to fuse together several King-inspired stories: Hulu's great but short-lived series "Castle Rock." It doesn't even exist yet, but it's also safe to say the series will be better than 2017's unimaginative "The Dark Tower" movie, which Flanagan admitted "kind of salted the Earth for anyone else who wanted to plant something under the 'Dark Tower' banner for who knows how long."

Hollywood may not be chomping at the bit for another version of "The Dark Tower," but King fans certainly are, and Flanagan seems to be the perfect man for the job. "There's all kinds of stuff that could be amazing, if we're able to get that property on its feet," he told Script Apart. We can't wait to see it.