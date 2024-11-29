Creature Commandos Voice Cast & Character Guide: Who Stars In The DC Universe Series?

James Gunn and Peter Safran's brand-new DC Universe (DCU) is set to kick off soon with "Creature Commandos," which will premiere December 5, 2024, on Max. And how does this project aim to set the tone for DC's freshly rebooted super-powered adventures to come? Well, by returning to what's proven to be a winning formula for Gunn in the past: a story about a band of misfits who, despite their differences, learn to peel back the layers of their identities while evolving as a united front. Yes, this seven-episode animated series revolves around the titular group of oddball super-powered individuals from the world of DC Comics and takes place right after the events of the first season of "Peacemaker." I know what you're thinking: "Creature Commandos" sounds an awful lot like a sequel to Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," and in some ways it is, especially when we scrutinize the narrative and thematic links between the two.

If you remember what happened at the end of "The Suicide Squad" (massive spoilers ahead!), A.R.G.U.S director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) was forced to disband the surviving squad members after the Starro fiasco. The film's post-credits scene revealed that Weasel, who was believed to be dead, is actually alive, and is shown running off into the woods. Apart from the known events that occurred in "Peacemaker" season 1, it is unclear what Waller had been up to since then. However, "Creature Commandos" provides a new direction for Waller's schemes now that jeopardizing human lives is off the table for her. In the upcoming animated series, Waller instead turns her attention to a black-ops team of unruly "monsters" and appoints a new official in command of a covert mission.

"Creature Commandos" boasts a stacked voice-acting cast, with certain characters (such as Waller and John Economos) being voiced by the same actors who've played their live-action counterparts in the past. Without further ado, let us take a look at who's who in the upcoming DCU TV show.