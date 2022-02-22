The Exact Moment In The Suicide Squad That Inspired James Gunn To Make The Peacemaker Series

When the news broke that Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker (John Cena), from James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" was getting his own spin-off series (one also written and partly directed by Gunn), reactions were naturally mixed. Sure, the character's violently jingoistic outlook made for a darkly amusing running gag in Gunn's DC Extended Universe movie, but was there enough "there" there to justify giving this particular antihero his own show — least of all after he turned on his teammates to do Amanda Waller's bidding near the end of that film? And why was Peacemaker getting a spin-off before the other, more lovable members of Gunn's Task Force X like Daniela Melchior's Cleo Cazo, AKA Ratcatcher 2? (That's not to say I've given up hope that Gunn is secretly working on a Ratcatcher 2 spin-off, mind you.)

As it turns out, the guy who made the Guardians of the Galaxy household names and directed a heartfelt horror-comedy-romance about a woman and her alien-possessed husband may, in fact, know what he's doing. "Peacemaker" season 1 proved to be a very funny (and very violent) superhero romp that doubled as a nuanced character study, as well as a thoughtful reflection on the troubled times we're living in. For Gunn, it all goes back to a moment during production on "The Suicide Squad" that made him realize a "Peacemaker" series was actually a good idea. As he explained to Vulture: