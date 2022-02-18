The Peacemaker Finale Set A New Record For HBO Max

"Peacemaker" has concluded its first season in style: as the #1 HBO Max series in terms of single-day viewership. The series, created by James Gunn, has continued to build up its audience from week to week since its debut on January 13, 2022. Viewership for the season finale, which hit the streamer on February 16, 2022, was up 23% compared to the penultimate episode, released the previous Thursday. And it was up a full 44% from the series premiere. That means that "Peacemaker" has become appointment TV for more and more HBO Max subscribers, growing its audience enough to warrant a season 2 renewal.

Responding to the good news, Gunn took to Twitter to say: #F#** YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single-day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season."

The show's star, John Cena, responded to the news in similar terms, tweeting out: "Just learned from the good folks at @hbomax that the #PEACEMAKER finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series and was up 44% over the premiere episode! That is a F#**LOAD of ✌️ and does not happen without ALL OF YOU! Truly grateful. Ready for Season ✌️."

Gunn and Cena weren't the only ones talking about "Peacemaker" on Twitter, as other data indicates that the show has become something of a social media sensation.