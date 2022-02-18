The Peacemaker Finale Set A New Record For HBO Max
"Peacemaker" has concluded its first season in style: as the #1 HBO Max series in terms of single-day viewership. The series, created by James Gunn, has continued to build up its audience from week to week since its debut on January 13, 2022. Viewership for the season finale, which hit the streamer on February 16, 2022, was up 23% compared to the penultimate episode, released the previous Thursday. And it was up a full 44% from the series premiere. That means that "Peacemaker" has become appointment TV for more and more HBO Max subscribers, growing its audience enough to warrant a season 2 renewal.
Responding to the good news, Gunn took to Twitter to say: #F#** YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single-day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season."
F#CK YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season. @HboMax @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/pp8c9JGuGl
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2022
The show's star, John Cena, responded to the news in similar terms, tweeting out: "Just learned from the good folks at @hbomax that the #PEACEMAKER finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series and was up 44% over the premiere episode! That is a F#**LOAD of ✌️ and does not happen without ALL OF YOU! Truly grateful. Ready for Season ✌️."
Just learned from the good folks at @hbomax that the #PEACEMAKER finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series and was up 44% over the premiere episode! That is a F#CKLOAD of ✌️ and does not happen without ALL OF YOU! Truly grateful. Ready for Season ✌️!
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 18, 2022
Gunn and Cena weren't the only ones talking about "Peacemaker" on Twitter, as other data indicates that the show has become something of a social media sensation.
People are buzzing about Peacemaker
"Peacemaker" also snowballed in terms of social media buzz as its first season wore on, with social conversation volume for the finale reportedly up 35% compared to the season premiere. The series finale trended at #2 nationwide on Twitter yesterday, so chances are, you've seen it mentioned in your timeline even if you haven't had a chance to watch it yet.
"Peacemaker" isn't currently available to stream where I live, so outside playing "Where's Judomaster?" with the opening credits on YouTube, I have just sort of been watching this all play out while sitting on the sidelines. I'll admit that I was somewhat skeptical of this show at first, and wondered why Peacemaker, of all characters, was getting his own TV spin-off from "The Suicide Squad." Yet he seems to have found his niche on HBO Max. Now, Gunn is gearing up to helm every episode of season 2 himself, after writing every episode of season 1 and letting Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Brad Anderson each fill in for him as director on one episode each.
For fans of Gunn's directorial work in "Slither," "Super," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and "The Suicide Squad," "Peacemaker" has solidified itself this year as a vital new part of his filmography. All 8 episodes of "Peacemaker" season 1 are now streaming on HBO Max.