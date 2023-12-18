Input From David Harbour Led To One Of Black Widow's Most Profound Scenes

The escape from America set to the 1971 Don McLean song "American Pie" is a pretty poignant moment. While it might seem a bit on the nose at passing glance, thinking about the song sort of cements what the whole thing means. "American Pie" is fun to sing at parties with your friends with easy harmonies, but it's really about the loss of innocence in America as rock 'n' roll progressed through the turbulence of the 1960s, the plane crash that killed musical icons Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper, and the movement of the culture.

It fits pretty beautifully, with young Yelena and Natasha losing their innocence and being forced into Widow training in the Red Room right after this moment. It also took away the admittedly fake version of American family life that Alexei and Melina seemed to enjoy despite their loyalty to their home country. They really did end up caring for each other, as is evident from events later in the movie. The song is also the death of the potential lives the girls could have led. Sure, they end up saving a lot of people later on, but the darker things they've done are going to follow them forever. If that domestic life had really been theirs or if they'd been able to hold onto it longer, the world could look very different. It was a perfect song for a pretty heartbreaking scene.

"Black Widow" is currently streaming on Disney+.