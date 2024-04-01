Alan Tudyk's Improvised Star Wars: Rogue One Slap Nearly Made Diego Luna Break

In Gareth Edwards' 2016 studio-sanctioned fan film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," a group of brave Rebels defy their superior officers, go rogue, and steal the blueprints for the Death Star, a planet-killing machine run by the evil Empire. The thieves are all killed in the process (spoilers?), but their mission will prove successful. "Rogue One" doesn't make explicit what will be done with the Death Star blueprints, but the filmmakers made the assumption that everyone in the audience had already seen George Lucas' 1977 "Star Wars" film, and trusted them to connect the dots. "Rogue One" also inspired a spinoff TV series called "Andor," which many critics have said is one of the best dramas to come from the "Star Wars" universe in years.

In "Rogue One," actor Alan Tudyk played the droid K-2SO, providing the character's voice and body movements via motion capture technology. K-2SO was once in the thrall of the Empire, but had since been reprogrammed to help the Rebels in their cause. He was flippant and sarcastic, providing the film with small amounts of levity. Because K-2SO still bears the markings of the Empire, there will naturally be a scene in "Rogue One" wherein the droid has to pose as an enemy to rescue his compatriots Cassian (Diego Luna) and Jyn (Felicity Jones) from a tight spot.

According to a 2017 article in Inverse, Tudyk improvised a line of dialogue — and a rough slap across the head — that had Luna cracking up. Tudyk said that it was his favorite moment in the film, born of actorly instincts rather than staged drama or special effects. Tudyk's body can't be seen, but his unexpected movement was retained.