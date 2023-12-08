James Gunn's DC Universe Casts Marvel And DC Veteran Sean Gunn As The New Maxwell Lord

Sean Gunn, who audiences may know from his performance as the Ravager pirate Kraglin from writer/director James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, has reunited with his older brother once again and joined the growing cast of the new DC Universe. According to Deadline, Sean Gunn will play Maxwell Lord, the DC Comics villain previously played by Pedro Pascal in Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 1984." It's unclear if Lord will have a cameo role in James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," but Deadline says the character will at least be referenced in the background of that movie and will appear in future DC projects. Will Sean be able to bring a similar level of goofiness to the role, or does James have something else in mind for this character? More on that in a minute.

While I typically like Sean Gunn as an actor (he was truly hilarious as the deranged Weasel in "The Suicide Squad," and he's played more reserved roles in things like "Gilmore Girls"), I'm kind of hoping he doesn't pop up in "Superman: Legacy," because that cast is getting awfully crowded. David Corenswet is playing Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan is Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor, and Skyler Gisondo is Jimmy Olsen, which are all characters you'd expect to see in a Superman story. But unlike the majority of other solo Superman projects, this film is set in a world in which superheroes already exist, so we're also going to see Nathan Fillion as a Green Lantern named Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Lex Luthor's assistant, Eve Tessmacher, among others. That's a lot of characters for one movie, and Maxwell Lord would add yet another variable into the equation.