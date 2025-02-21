DC's Clayface Movie Officially Coming Courtesy Of A Director With Proper Horror Movie Bonafides

A special kind of comic book movie is beginning to take shape, with reports from The Hollywood Reporter (and originally My Time To Shine) that DC's Clayface project has found a director. James Watkins, who had audiences shifting in their seats with his 2024 "Speak No Evil" remake has been appointed to helm the film. Already a pretty good handler of horror, he'll be working off a script penned by Mike Flanagan, the creator behind "The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass" and "Doctor Sleep." It's the latest big leap in the film's development after Warner Bros. finally gave the DC spin-off the green light, an idea Flanagan had been kicking around since 2021.

In the comics, Clayface has been a name taken by many law-breakers who have all been on the hit list of Batman. Originally debuting in 1940, Clayface was first Basil Karlo, a down-on-his-luck actor who becomes a vengeful serial killer. Over the years, various other Clayfaces arrived in various forms. The Clayface that most Bat-fans will be more familiar with, thanks to "Batman: The Animated Series," is a self-sentient pile of mud that could transform himself to look like anyone, as well as go all T-1000 and create weapons. Currently, there's still no confirmation of the Dark Knight dropping in this new movie, but Watkins' involvement gives us an idea of the kind of film we're getting, and it might not even need the Caped Crusader to make an appearance.