Jason Momoa's Lobo Casting Revives This Scrapped Supergirl Idea For The Big Screen

Aquaman is dead. Long live... Lobo?

That's the only way to read today's news that Jason Momoa has officially been cast as DC's profane counterpart to Deadpool. The bounty hunter character first turned up in comics back in 1983 as a villain but became a fan favorite as an antihero in the 1990s. Momoa has been rumored to be playing the character since James Gunn and Peter Safran became the heads of DC's film division, and it's a character he seems perfect to portray, especially after his unhinged performance in "Fast X." Lobo's co-creator, Keith Giffen, conceived of Czarnian as a ludicrously violent parody of The Punisher, so he was shocked to watch the character evolve into a beloved mercenary with little regard for human or alien life. Since then, there have been attempts to bring the character to the big screen, but it's only now, under the soon-to-launch DC Universe series of movies, that he's to make his acquaintance with mainstream moviegoers.

How will this go? If the "Deadpool" franchise is a reliable barometer, he'll be a skull-stomping success — especially with a lovably goofy star like Momoa in the role. But there must be some concern within Warner Bros. that audiences will be confused about Momoa popping back up early in the run of a new series of DC films, especially given the success of the "Aquaman" films compared to the rest of the DCEU. If they're trying to sandblast the gunk off the brand left by the failed cinematic universe, this would appear to be a questionable choice.

This decision gets more questionable when you consider that Lobo will be launched alongside the title character of "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," which purports to be a quasi-adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely's acclaimed run of the same title. Will there be some multiverse nonsense at play to justify this casting decision or is there something else going on entirely? Let's try to get to the bottom of it.