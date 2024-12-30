Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Joins James Gunn's DC Universe As An Iconic Villain

It's official: Jason Momoa is returning to the DC Universe. Not as Aquaman, mind you, but as a legendary villain who has been threatening to make his big screen debut for a long, long time. The "Game of Thrones" and "Fast X" star is now officially set to play the baddie Lobo in the upcoming "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." This news was not only reported by Deadline, but it was also confirmed by the actor personally.

"Supergirl" is one of the core films in the DCU reboot happening under the leadership of newly-minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. It begins on the big screen, in earnest, with Gunn's "Superman" movie next summer, which recently released its first trailer. First announced early last year, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is due to begin filming in January 2025 and will seemingly pick up where "Superman" leaves off. Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") is set to star as the titular character.

For Momoa, it's an interesting new start to his journey in the DCU. The actor played Aquaman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (very briefly) and "Justice League" before getting a solo film in the form of 2018's "Aquaman," which was a massive success. Last year's "Aqauaman and the Lost Kingdom," however, ended the former DC Extended Universe as we knew it. The film didn't live up to commercial expectations and proved to be an unceremonious end to the so-called Snyderverse, which began with "Man of Steel" in 2013. But Momoa is a big enough star that Gunn and Warner Bros. felt giving him a new role in this new universe was worth doing.

Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya," "Cruella") is currently set to call the shots on "Supergirl." Plot details for the film are currently being kept under wraps, but it is based on writer Tom King's 2022 comic book story of the same name. It's also unclear if Momoa will have a larger role as Lobo in the new DCU or if this will be a one off.