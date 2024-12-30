Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Joins James Gunn's DC Universe As An Iconic Villain
It's official: Jason Momoa is returning to the DC Universe. Not as Aquaman, mind you, but as a legendary villain who has been threatening to make his big screen debut for a long, long time. The "Game of Thrones" and "Fast X" star is now officially set to play the baddie Lobo in the upcoming "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." This news was not only reported by Deadline, but it was also confirmed by the actor personally.
"Supergirl" is one of the core films in the DCU reboot happening under the leadership of newly-minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. It begins on the big screen, in earnest, with Gunn's "Superman" movie next summer, which recently released its first trailer. First announced early last year, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is due to begin filming in January 2025 and will seemingly pick up where "Superman" leaves off. Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") is set to star as the titular character.
For Momoa, it's an interesting new start to his journey in the DCU. The actor played Aquaman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (very briefly) and "Justice League" before getting a solo film in the form of 2018's "Aquaman," which was a massive success. Last year's "Aqauaman and the Lost Kingdom," however, ended the former DC Extended Universe as we knew it. The film didn't live up to commercial expectations and proved to be an unceremonious end to the so-called Snyderverse, which began with "Man of Steel" in 2013. But Momoa is a big enough star that Gunn and Warner Bros. felt giving him a new role in this new universe was worth doing.
Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya," "Cruella") is currently set to call the shots on "Supergirl." Plot details for the film are currently being kept under wraps, but it is based on writer Tom King's 2022 comic book story of the same name. It's also unclear if Momoa will have a larger role as Lobo in the new DCU or if this will be a one off.
Jason Momoa has wanted to play Lobo for a long time
Lobo first appeared in the pages of DC Comics in 1983 as a supporting character in "Omega Men" #3. Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, he is a very powerful, muscular alien who generally works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. The character previously appeared in the TV series "Krypton" and was due to get a spin-off show, but that ultimately never came to pass.
For years, long before Gunn and Safran took over DC, there was discussion of a "Lobo" movie, with Michael Bay attached to direct at one point. Again, that never came to pass. For quite some time, Momoa has talked about his desire to play the character. In a post on Instagram following the news, the actor shared a screenshot of an interview from the past in which he spoke about it:
"So Lobo was [...] I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role.' I mean, listen, if they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*** yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there."
The caption Momoa provided with the post said it all. "They called," he wrote. This does, however, squash any remaining hopes fans might have had regarding Momoa's return as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. It seems Gunn and Safran truly are in full reboot mode. They've already cast a new Superman, with David Corenswet ("Twisters") taking on the role. We're likely getting a new Batman and Wonder Woman as well. It's time for something new, and Momoa is going to be a part of it.
"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is currently set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.