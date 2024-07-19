David Corenswet's Twisters Role Has A Little Bit Of Superman In It

David Corenswet is about to become a massive movie star. The "Pearl" and "The Greatest Hits" actor is about to be Clark Kent in director James Gunn's "Superman," which is due to hit theaters next summer. We recently got a look at Corenswet suited up as Superman and it instantly took him to another level of stardom. Before he makes his mark on the DC Universe, he's starring in another big blockbuster in the form of "Twisters." Serving as a standalone sequel to the 1996 classic blockbuster "Twister," it's one of the biggest movies of summer 2024.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"), on paper, "Twisters" couldn't be more different than "Superman." One deals with exaggerated versions of natural disasters, while the other is a superhero movie centered on otherworldly beings. However, as Chung recently explained to The Hollywood Reporter, Corenswet did bring a little bit of Supes with him to this film's set.

"He was doing some auditions for 'Superman' while we were filming, and David is the type of actor who keeps a little bit of his character within himself while he's working through the day. He's not full-out method, but he just has a bit of that [character's] persona to him. And when he came back from auditions in L.A., he came back as Superman. I saw Clark Kent in the way that he smiled at me and in the way he talked to me, and I realized, 'Oh, he brought that audition back.'"

Chung added, "I had this inkling of a thought that he must have gotten the role because when I saw him as Superman [in that earlier moment], it just clicked." Gunn agreed and decided to cast the up-and-comer as our new Man of Steel.