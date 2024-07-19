David Corenswet's Twisters Role Has A Little Bit Of Superman In It
David Corenswet is about to become a massive movie star. The "Pearl" and "The Greatest Hits" actor is about to be Clark Kent in director James Gunn's "Superman," which is due to hit theaters next summer. We recently got a look at Corenswet suited up as Superman and it instantly took him to another level of stardom. Before he makes his mark on the DC Universe, he's starring in another big blockbuster in the form of "Twisters." Serving as a standalone sequel to the 1996 classic blockbuster "Twister," it's one of the biggest movies of summer 2024.
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"), on paper, "Twisters" couldn't be more different than "Superman." One deals with exaggerated versions of natural disasters, while the other is a superhero movie centered on otherworldly beings. However, as Chung recently explained to The Hollywood Reporter, Corenswet did bring a little bit of Supes with him to this film's set.
"He was doing some auditions for 'Superman' while we were filming, and David is the type of actor who keeps a little bit of his character within himself while he's working through the day. He's not full-out method, but he just has a bit of that [character's] persona to him. And when he came back from auditions in L.A., he came back as Superman. I saw Clark Kent in the way that he smiled at me and in the way he talked to me, and I realized, 'Oh, he brought that audition back.'"
Chung added, "I had this inkling of a thought that he must have gotten the role because when I saw him as Superman [in that earlier moment], it just clicked." Gunn agreed and decided to cast the up-and-comer as our new Man of Steel.
David Corenswet went full Superman in one Twisters scene
Corenswet takes over for Henry Cavill, who had played the role in what was known as the DCEU, which effectively ended with last year's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The fresh start paved the way for something new. Namely, Gunn and Peter Safran's ambitious new DC Universe slate, which could keep Corenswet busy for years to come. Because there was some crossover between the time that the actor was filming "Twisters" and when he landed the lead in "Superman," things bled over just a bit on set. Chung revealed that Corenswet went full superhero while filming a particular scene.
"When we filmed the moment where [Anthony Ramos] drives the truck away from him and splashes him with mud, David, in one of the takes, turned to the camera really angry and he ripped his shirt off. (Laughs.) So it was kind of a meta moment for me when I saw that behind the monitor. I was seeing him doing what he'll probably be doing in ['Superman (2025)'], but for us, it was obviously much more angry. He was [the character of] Scott, but I love that his mind might've been a little bit Superman there."
Fortunately, it looks like this movie is only going to help build anticipation for Corenswet's debut as Superman. "Twisters" has been met with very favorable reviews, including from /Film's Jeremy Mathai. It's poised to provide the actor with a little bit of blockbuster experience under his belt before he takes center stage next summer as one of the world's oldest, most beloved superheroes. No pressure.
Corenswet stars alongside Glen Powell ("Anyone But You"), Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Fresh"), Kiernan Shipka ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Anthony Ramos ("Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"), Maura Tierney ("The Iron Claw"), Sasha Lane ("Hellboy"), and Katy O'Brian ("Love Lies Bleeding"). Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant") penned the screenplay.
"Twisters" is in theaters now.