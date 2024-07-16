Twisters Review: '90s Blockbusters Aren't Dead Yet In This Heartfelt Spielbergian Sequel

Kate's similarities with Hunt's Jo Harding end almost as soon as they start, thankfully. Her disastrous encounter that leads to the death of much of her team and the five-year time jump that follows has the opposite effect on her than the one experienced by Jo as a child early on in "Twister." Having retired from her storm-chasing ambitions and settled for a meteorologist desk job far away from the action, Kate's self-imposed exile grinds to a halt when her sole surviving friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) brings her back in the game again ... though not nearly as confident in her instincts this time around. Wracked by survivor's guilt and residual PTSD, Kate's initial struggles to get back on the saddle coincide with the showboating Tyler Owens (Powell) pulling ahead, setting up an enjoyably prickly, antagonistic dynamic between the two.

As if to underline the point about going in its own direction, the script (credited to "The Revenant" writer Mark L. Smith, from a story by Joseph Kosinski) adds a fascinating wrinkle — in an inversion from the first movie. Our protagonists' storm-chasing team doggedly pursuing a "once-in-a-generation outbreak" of storms turn out to be the one answering to corporate overlords, while Tyler Owens' competing, free-wheeling pack of "tornado wranglers" stand for the everyman ... even as the YouTube celebrity storm-chasers inspire their own groupies, shamelessly sell merchandise, and otherwise sully the purity of the job. "Twisters" has a lot to say about this theme ("Sometimes the old ways are the best ways," Tyler ironically muses to Kate at one point) and gets a lot of mileage out of pitting the two tornado-chasing entities against one another again and again; a familiar narrative beat, granted, but one that ultimately gets flipped on its head in very surprising ways.

What's less surprising is that Glen Powell — catapulted into genuine movie-star status following "Top Gun: Maverick," the rom-com "Anyone But You," and most recently "Hit Man" — ends up stealing the show in a role that might as well have been designed for him. Although the industry has propped him up as a charisma machine, I'd argue that Powell's true secret weapon puts him in good company with the likes of Oscar Isaac: brand names who are at their best when allowed to play characters who, ultimately, come across like a-holes. It's to his credit that Powell does so while never turning his brash "cowboy scientist" into an unlikable figure — an annoying figure, no doubt, but one who owns it while looking damn good in a cowboy hat. (He even gets his own wet T-shirt moment straight out of a rom-com!) As visceral as the actual sequences of devastation and violence are, Chung manages to make even the quieter, more character-focused moments — mostly between the main trio of Kate, Tyler, and Javi, unfortunately, leaving the rest of the cast to largely recede into the background — hit just as hard.