Twisters Looks To Be An Old School Blockbuster At The Box Office (And For Audiences)

The summer box office has rebounded in recent weeks thanks to the blockbuster success of animated movies like "Despicable Me 4" and Pixar's "Inside Out 2," which is already one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. We also had a blockbuster horror breakout in the form of "A Quiet Place: Day One." But has the time come for an old-school blockbuster to become a theatrical hit? If the early numbers are any indication, it appears as though "Twisters" will indeed keep the hot streak alive as the disaster flick figures to get off to a promising start.

"Twisters" is currently eyeing an opening weekend between $40 and $55 million domestically when it arrives next weekend, per The Hollywood Reporter. That said, tracking from other outlets suggests that is a modest number even on the high end. Box Office Theory has the film taking in anywhere between $71 and $83 million in its debut. That would be a tremendous start for a project with previously uncertain commercial prospects.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari"), the film is a reboot/legacy sequel of sorts to the 1996 hit "Twister." While none of the original cast members are returning, Universal Pictures is banking on the concept working for modern audiences. The star power of Glen Powell ("Hit Man," "Anyone But You") and rising star Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Fresh," "Where the Crawdads Sing"), coupled with the spectacle in the trailers for "Twisters," appears to have generated a strong level of interest.

Is that interest enough to justify a budget in the $200 million range? Time will tell, and reviews/word of mouth will be key, but this one also figures to have appeal overseas. If it can pull in similar audiences globally, this may be an unexpected surprise. It would also cement Powell as a true movie star who has meaningful appeal to moviegoers.