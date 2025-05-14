James Gunn's New Superman Trailer Is The Best Superhero Sneak Peek In Ages
It's the dawn of a new era in the DC Universe and Superman, fittingly enough, will be leading the way. Director James Gunn's first film in this rebooted franchise is both a litmus test and a statement of intent. It's one thing to take on the mission of charting a fresh new course for this pantheon of DC heroes. It's quite another to do so while also establishing a fresh new tone and taking a much more traditional approach to the most famous superhero in the world. Are audiences ready to accept a big blue boy scout, his energetic super-dog Krypto, and a world where superheroes already walk among them? The overwhelmingly positive reaction to the first official "Superman" trailer would seem to indicate yes, but we've still got a ways to go before moviegoing audiences end up having the final say.
There's plenty of time left before that, however, and Warner Bros. is making the most of it with the release of another full-length "Superman" trailer. Hot on the heels of the studio's buzzy presentation at this year's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, the studio is now fully ramping up the marketing machine and unleashing new footage. Will this turn the tide around recent superhero movies and become a must-watch event? WB certainly hopes so, seeing as so much appears to be riding on the success or failure of "Superman." For now, all we can do is look forward to the potential and hope it lives up to the hype. Check out the new trailer above!
Superman looks like James Gunn's love letter to the big blue boy scout
Superman getting called on the carpet for interfering in global affairs? The general public freaking out about a super-powerful being making unilateral decisions to do good and save lives? Intrepid reporter Lois Lane holding her boyfriend/interview subject Superman to account and grilling him to take accountability? Are we sure this isn't one of Zack Snyder's DC movies? James Gunn's "Superman" might seem like it's treading in familiar waters, but one look at the bright colors, its unmistakable throwback to that Golden Era tone, and that yappy pup Krypto says everything that needs to be said. In effect, "Superman" looks like an unabashed love letter to everything fans adore about the most famous superhero of them all.
Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, "Superman" comes from director James Gunn and represents our first dramatic introduction to the larger DC Universe in this new reboot. And, more so than even the last major sneak peek at the upcoming DC blockbuster, this latest footage might very well be the best of the bunch — if not some of the best Superman-related marketing we've seen in years. Time will tell if the movie can fully live up to expectations and represent a major stepping stone to DC Studios finally getting back in the groove of things after a string of misfires and false starts ... but Warner Bros. is certainly putting its best foot forward. Joining the main trio will be a star-studded ensemble including Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Alan Tudyk, Wendell Pierce, and many more.
"Superman" flies into theaters July 11, 2025.