James Gunn's New Superman Trailer Is The Best Superhero Sneak Peek In Ages

It's the dawn of a new era in the DC Universe and Superman, fittingly enough, will be leading the way. Director James Gunn's first film in this rebooted franchise is both a litmus test and a statement of intent. It's one thing to take on the mission of charting a fresh new course for this pantheon of DC heroes. It's quite another to do so while also establishing a fresh new tone and taking a much more traditional approach to the most famous superhero in the world. Are audiences ready to accept a big blue boy scout, his energetic super-dog Krypto, and a world where superheroes already walk among them? The overwhelmingly positive reaction to the first official "Superman" trailer would seem to indicate yes, but we've still got a ways to go before moviegoing audiences end up having the final say.

There's plenty of time left before that, however, and Warner Bros. is making the most of it with the release of another full-length "Superman" trailer. Hot on the heels of the studio's buzzy presentation at this year's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, the studio is now fully ramping up the marketing machine and unleashing new footage. Will this turn the tide around recent superhero movies and become a must-watch event? WB certainly hopes so, seeing as so much appears to be riding on the success or failure of "Superman." For now, all we can do is look forward to the potential and hope it lives up to the hype. Check out the new trailer above!