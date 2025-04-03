DC Releases 5-Minute Superman Preview, Featuring Krypto The Superdog

Krypto, take us home! There's no upcoming DC production under more scrutiny or facing more pressure than James Gunn's "Superman," but maybe that's exactly why the Man of Steel won't be doing it alone. Much has been made of the ensemble cast and the various DC heroes who'll be joining him for this adventure, although the creative team has insisted that the focus remains squarely on Superman. But perhaps no supporting character is as important to his success than his four-legged companion who has already stolen the show: Krypto the Superdog. It should come as no surprise that the dog-loving director took inspiration from his own pet in real life, and that has never been more apparent than with the latest bit of marketing fun that's dropped into our laps today.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. has just released a new Krypto-themed sneak peek at "Superman," delivering a whopping five minutes of footage expanding on that snowy scene that opened the first official trailer. You know the one: Superman, after facing some unknown threat, seems to be at his weakest point. Bloodied and in desperate straits, he whistles for help and is met with a cloud of snow off in the distance, kicked up in the wake of some fast-moving character. Who else but Krypto could save the day, literally dragging our hero by his cape back to safety. In this clip, we see exactly where they're going — the Fortress of Solitude.