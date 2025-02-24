James Gunn Responds To Concerns That Superman Is An Ensemble Movie After First Trailer

James Gunn is known for directing ensemble pieces in the realm of comic book movies, having helmed the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and 2021's "The Suicide Squad." So, given that he's taking on this summer's "Superman" for Warner Bros., it's reasonable to wonder if Gunn is going to take a similar approach to the Man of Steel. Whether you were hoping for a hero-filled story or worried the focus was going to be pulled away from Supes, however, Gunn has made it clear: his latest is not a team adventure.

/Film's Bill Bria recently attended a special press event featuring Gunn and Peter Safran, who're serving as the co-heads of DC Studios at Warner Bros. That also means they've been tasked with launching the new DC Universe, a franchise that technically began with the release of the animated "Creature Commandos" series on Max but will kick off in earnest with "Superman" in July. Gunn addressed the "Superman" ensemble question head-on at the event, making it crystal clear the focus will be squarely on David Corenset's Clark Kent:

"I do not think of 'Superman' as not an ensemble. It's about three characters. It's Superman, Lois [Lane], and Lex [Luthor]. Those are the three characters it's about. Everybody else serves that story. Although Edi Gathegi's character is pretty big, those are the three. And Krypto's pretty big too, actually felt like it really is about those."

The first trailer for "Superman" includes several members of the Justice League, such as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). There are also other major DC characters such as Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, which Gunn alluded to, not to mention The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), who might help build a bridge to DC's upcoming "The Authority" movie. Despite that, Gunn went so far as to say that "every single frame in the movie is about Superman's story."