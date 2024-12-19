Who Are The Justice League Members In James Gunn's Superman Trailer?

The first trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" introduces the bold new DC Universe, and with it, a number of its powerful players. The meat and mead of the film may be the classic Superman mythos characters like the Man of Steel himself (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Broshahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) — and let's not forget the most adorable DC character out there, Krypto the Superdog. However, the trailer also introduces several heroes whose main link to Superman is the Justice League.

In Gunn's DCU, this mighty superhero team-up doesn't exist quite yet, to the point that Superman is the only member of the team's DC Extended Universe-era makeup that's currently an active DCU player. However, many of the ancillary superhero characters in the trailer have a long history with the Justice League, and may very well end up joining Superman as its members during Gunn's DCU tenure. Let's take a look at who, exactly, these heroes are.