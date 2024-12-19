Who Are The Justice League Members In James Gunn's Superman Trailer?
The first trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" introduces the bold new DC Universe, and with it, a number of its powerful players. The meat and mead of the film may be the classic Superman mythos characters like the Man of Steel himself (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Broshahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) — and let's not forget the most adorable DC character out there, Krypto the Superdog. However, the trailer also introduces several heroes whose main link to Superman is the Justice League.
In Gunn's DCU, this mighty superhero team-up doesn't exist quite yet, to the point that Superman is the only member of the team's DC Extended Universe-era makeup that's currently an active DCU player. However, many of the ancillary superhero characters in the trailer have a long history with the Justice League, and may very well end up joining Superman as its members during Gunn's DCU tenure. Let's take a look at who, exactly, these heroes are.
Guy Gardner
The man with the unfortunate blonde bowl haircut who approaches the crestfallen Superman at the building lobby is none other than Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion). That energy-blasting ring in his right middle finger? It's exactly what you think. Gardner is one of the many members of the Green Lantern Corps, and wields the organization's signature power ring that enables him to create various powerful energy constructs using nothing but his own willpower.
Apart from his considerable powers, Gardner is famously DC's angriest superhero. In the comics, his temper and ego are such that Batman once knocked him out with a single punch — while the Dark Knight was supervising the Justice League and Gardner was a member, no less.
Before Justice League, the DCU Gardner's path will take him to the DCU show "Lanterns," which is set to premiere in 2026. There, the character will unite with two even more famous Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre).
Hawkgirl
The woman with the wings and the unnerving-looking spiked mace, Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), has been around for a long time — longer than the vast majority of other DC heroes, as a matter of fact. In the comics, she has a form of immortality that allows her to be reborn as new versions of herself ad infinitum. As such, she effectively represents both herself and a long lineage of winged warrior women. This has enabled her to join a whole bunch of different super-teams over the years, and of course, one of them is the Justice League. Apart from her ability to fly, she's far stronger than an ordinary person and has a healing factor to deal with the damage she receives in battle. However, her most dangerous attribute is arguably the sheer combat skill and vast experience that her peculiar power set grants her.
What's more, Hawkgirl is rarely a lonesome threat because her partner, Hawkman, shares the exact same attributes. Don't expect to see that guy in "Superman," though. Barring surprises, it seems that Hawkman will sit out this particular movie, possibly because Aldis Hodge's version of the character plays such a prominent role in the DCEU movie "Black Adam" (which only just came out in late 2022).
Mister Terrific
Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) shows up in the trailer with some impressive technology and his signature T-shaped face mask. His real name is Michael Holt, and his "superpower" is simply that he's extremely intelligent and strives to understand and solve every issue he encounters. His sheer ambition has helped him become an Olympic gold medalist and a certified genius who also happens to be incredibly wealthy. He may not be able to bench-press passenger jets or shoot rays out of his eyes, but he more than makes up for that with his vast array of equipment — one that's so advanced that even regular high tech often seems like sticks and stones compared to it.
The character's signature crime-fighting tool is the T-sphere. This group of advanced, ball-shaped robot drones is capable of many different attack and support feats, and can be seen in the trailer forming a force field around Mister Terrific.
As teamwork goes, it's worth noting that the character is best known for his work in the Justice Society of America. Nevertheless, his status as a charismatic, rich, and super-intelligent tech tycoon hero might very well end up making him the DCU's equivalent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony "Iron Man" Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).
Metamorpho
Rex Mason, who's better known as the superhero Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), is only briefly glimpsed in the trailer. However, the close-up shot of his face reveals a very comics-accurate take on the character (one whose powers may yet turn out to be the most visually impressive in the DCU).
Metamorpho, aka the Element Man, is a bit of an outcast character who gained the power to turn his body into various elements when he worked as a mercenary and encountered an ancient artifact known as the Orb of Ra. However, it also transformed him into an inhuman, pale figure, which Mason is less than happy about. Eventually, he discovers that his new form actually belongs in a mystical class of beings known as Metamorphae, and meets others of his own kind.
Metamorpho's history with the Justice League has been fairly strained in the comics, but he's been known to hover in their periphery, and has even joined some versions of the group over the years. As such, the powerful hero is a fairly likely candidate for a team membership card in the DCU.
"Superman" flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.