The Superman Trailer Reveals Nathan Fillion As DC's Angriest Superhero

The first trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" is here, but more heroes than David Corenswet's Man of Steel appear. After all, this movie is launching the new silver screen DC Universe. We'd known from previous casting news which heroes would be appearing in "Superman," and the trailer showed some of them in costume. Among them is Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, one of the many heroes named Green Lantern.

Fillion is a friend of director James Gunn who often appears in his movies. (He even previously appeared in Gunn's earlier DC Universe as T.D.K. in "The Suicide Squad," read /Film's interview with him about that experience here.) No surprise the actor has a supporting part in "Superman," but Fillion as a Green Lantern is a casting choice that has a lot of history.

In the early 2000s, Nathan Fillion was a popular choice to play Hal Jordan in a "Green Lantern" film; with people even making fanmade trailers with Fillion in the role. Of course, the actual "Green Lantern" film (released in 2011) starred Ryan Reynolds as Hal instead. This fancasting did help Fillion voice Hal Jordan in several animated DC films, though, beginning with "Green Lantern: Emerald Knights," an anthology released alongside the live-action film as a tie-in.

Now, Guy Gardner is usually a supporting character or part of an ensemble. He's also typically the B-Lantern compared to Hal Jordan or John Stewart (co-leads of the upcoming "Lanterns" TV show). But he still has a storied comic history. Guy Gardner is famous not just for his ginger bowl cut and unique costume (a sleeveless green leather jacket, compared to the bodysuits of other Lanterns) but also for his short temper and obnoxiousness.

While Fillion made plenty swoon as Captain Mal Reynolds on "Firefly" (the role that inspired all those Hal Jordan fancasts), the Guy Gardner pick makes a ton of sense. Fillion excels at playing funny jackasses and Gunn, who's been working with him for a long time, definitely understands that.