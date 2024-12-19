James Gunn's Superman Trailer Finally Brings Us The Most Adorable DC Character

The trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" is finally here, and people who were looking for a breath of fresh air after the DC Extended Universe version of the character are no doubt happy to see that David Corenswet's Superman leans on the warm-hearted, "big blue boy scout" aspect of the Man of Steel. However, he's not the only superpowered figure we see. In fact, the trailer's centerpiece is none other than Krypto the Superdog, as inspired by Gunn's actual pooch.

Gunn had already revealed Krypto's presence in the movie, but the trailer makes clear just how impressive the character is. We see an injured Superman whistling for help, and Krypto arrives to the scene with what just might be the most dynamic canine entrance in the history of cinema. First, all we see is a huge, rapidly approaching snow cloud. Then, it reveals the shaggy white dog flying to the rescue — complete with a cape of his own, no less. Krypto is officially here, and he's amazing. Even before the trailer, Superman" was already one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Now, it's virtually guaranteed that Krypto-mania is about to sweep the world.

Krypto isn't exactly the least-known character in the DC universe. He's appeared in the animated 2022 movie "DC League of Super-Pets" (where Dwayne Johnson voices the character), and also plays a role in the DC superhero show "Titans." However, even the silliest "Superman" live-action movies have categorically steered away from using him until now, so it's high time to have a quick crash course on the character before he bursts into the big screen. Who, exactly, is Krypto the Superdog?