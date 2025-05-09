The Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Reveals A Surprise Appearance From A Green Lantern

The 11th Street Kids are back, baby, and it feels so good. The trailer for season 2 of James Gunn's Max series "Peacemaker" is finally here, and it's great to see the gang back in action after they managed to stop both extraterrestrial body snatchers and a white supremacist supervillain at the end of "Peacemaker" season 1. John Cena's Christopher Smith, A.K.A. the titular Peacemaker, still had plenty to figure out about the world when last we saw him, though he had learned that friendship and his found family could help him become a better man. Now, in season 2, it looks like he's going to have to deal with an entirely different kind of daddy issues when he's confronted by Rick Flag, Sr. (Frank Grillo), the father of Peacemaker's hero Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), who Chris killed during the events of "The Suicide Squad" before his big change of heart. Seeing Grillo in live-action as Flag, Sr. is really fantastic stuff (his work on "Creature Commandos" is a blast) and shows off the potential for Gunn's plans to cross over animated and live-action DC stories within the larger DC Universe.

Can season 2 of "Peacemaker" be as great as the first? It's a pretty high bar (our review deemed season 1 Gunn's "vulgar, violent masterpiece"), but if the trailer above is an indicator of what's to come, it's time to blast the hair metal and get ready for another season of incredible television. Also: it looks like the new season will have a direct connection to James Gunn's "Superman," as Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern/Guy Gardner puts in an appearance.