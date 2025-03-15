The Recurring James Gunn Theme That Makes Him Perfect For Superman

Writer, director, and producer James Gunn has quite a bit resting on his shoulders as the co-head of DC Studios (with Peter Safran), but nothing feels as important as the success of his upcoming "Superman" film. "Superman" is going to be crucial not only for DC Studios but for parent company Warner Bros. as well, and its success will determine the future of the new DC Universe, which will expand into films and TV shows about other DC comics heroes and villains. The first trailer for "Superman" showed other Justice League characters like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) as well as Supes, which made some fans worry that Gunn might lean into his tendency toward ensemble pieces.

After all, he's best known for his work on the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films as well as DC's "The Suicide Squad" at the cineplex along with shows like the Max originals "Peacemaker" and "Creature Commandos," all of which depict found families comprised of damaged but lovable weirdoes.

Fans of the last son of Krypton might have some worries that Gunn is going to do the same thing with "Superman," bringing in other characters and losing focus on Clark Kent/Superman (David Corenswet), but honestly Superman stories work best as a bit of an ensemble. Gunn's use of found family stories is perfect for "Superman," and could actually make it stronger.