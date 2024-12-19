For Director James Gunn, The New Superman Movie Is About One Thing

Over the years, a handful of brave actors have donned the red and blue costume as Superman, often paying respect to what came before. For director James Gunn, however, his focus wasn't on making the Kryptonian he had in mind fall in line with the rest.

During a special presentation of the brand new trailer for "Superman" attended by /Film's own Bill Bria, Gunn confessed that the legacy of what came before was on his mind, but it wasn't part of his agenda. "Because the truth for me is I didn't come in here to write a 'Superman' movie and say, 'Oh, I want to honor this and honor that, and also be new and open to the fans.' Those are thoughts I had along the way of writing the script originally and along the path of making the movie," as the filmmaker and co-architect of the DC Universe reboot recalled. "But for me, I wanted to tell a story that excited me and moved me and felt authentic."

Even so, Gunn is still a fan of Kal-El's previous live-action iterations and didn't totally ignore the hero's history on screen. "Some of it was, and some of the stuff that you see in the trailer here. But I knew that I wanted to have a Superman that stayed true to his origins of being the ultimate good guy," as Gunn put it. That might sound like an old-fashioned description for the Man of Tomorrow, but in Gunn's eyes, it's one that's very much needed in our present.