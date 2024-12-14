Every Live-Action Superman Costume Ranked (Including David Corenswet)

When it comes to live-action superheroes on screen, Man of Steel fans are spoiled for choice. Each iteration provides a different Superman costume to cherish — and compare, because hello, this is the internet and it's what we do around here.

Expectedly, any comparison boils down to personal taste and preference. For example: Zack Snyder's diehard army worships at the altar of "Man of Steel" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," believing only his interpretation of Supes to be valid and the Snyderverse should be restored and all that. Others see George Reeves and Christopher Reeve's costumed Big Blue Boy Scouts as the more timeless and eye-catching iterations because they stay true to the comics. Point is: No opinion is wrong here.

To elaborate on how we decided on this specific order for this feature, certain considerations were taken, such as the comic book accuracy, overall influence of the costume, creative risks taken, and if it just looks good to the naked eye. With that said, let's look at and rank every live-action Superman costume, including the latest one worn by David Corenswet.