Every Live-Action Superman Costume Ranked (Including David Corenswet)
When it comes to live-action superheroes on screen, Man of Steel fans are spoiled for choice. Each iteration provides a different Superman costume to cherish — and compare, because hello, this is the internet and it's what we do around here.
Expectedly, any comparison boils down to personal taste and preference. For example: Zack Snyder's diehard army worships at the altar of "Man of Steel" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," believing only his interpretation of Supes to be valid and the Snyderverse should be restored and all that. Others see George Reeves and Christopher Reeve's costumed Big Blue Boy Scouts as the more timeless and eye-catching iterations because they stay true to the comics. Point is: No opinion is wrong here.
To elaborate on how we decided on this specific order for this feature, certain considerations were taken, such as the comic book accuracy, overall influence of the costume, creative risks taken, and if it just looks good to the naked eye. With that said, let's look at and rank every live-action Superman costume, including the latest one worn by David Corenswet.
Tom Welling's trench coat costume
"Smallville" focuses on Clark Kent — not the Man of Steel. That's the reason "Smallville" never shows us the full-on Superman. Resultantly, fans don't get to see Tom Welling suit up as the fabled hero, bar that glimpse of him ripping open his shirt to expose the iconic logo in the series finale. Instead, Clark wears a lot of blue and red clothing throughout the show as a homage to Supes.
In Season 9, Clark embraces the superhero inside him and puts on a costume: It isn't the traditional blue and red suit, though. It's an all-black affair where every piece of clothing is darker than a Type O Negative song: Boots, jeans, a shirt with the House of El emblem on it, and the season's must-have trench coat. Looking more like Eric Draven from "The Crow" or even Neo from "The Matrix," the outfit complements the season's darker tone, but it's far removed from what fans are used to in terms of the Superman character. There's nothing quite so "super" about it.
Discussing the decision to go down this road with this look, "Smallville" showrunner Kelly Souders told KryptonSite in 2009: "It's really about that journey [of him going from Clark to Superman]. That moment has been covered many times very successfully, so we're really just trying to fill in and give a three dimensionality to that arc before he puts on the tights and he's fully embraced who he is."
Kirk Alyn's Superman threads
Superman's debut on the big screen came courtesy of the 1948 "Superman" serial, starring Kirk Alyn as the titular hero. While the Western Costume-designed outfit tries to stay true to the character's comic book origin, it comes from a different age in cinema, and the shortcuts from design to screen are evident to anyone who puts it under the microscope of scrutiny.
For one, it's clear that Alyn wears a snug-as-a-rug woolly sweater and sweatpants as the base outfit. The trunks are also large and rise fairly high up past the waist section, likely giving an armpit rash to whoever dares to wear them. The boots, cape, and belt blend in seamlessly into the aesthetic here, turning out to be the better parts of the costume. But the Superman emblem on the chest? Woof. The 'S' stands for super-sloppy in this world.
Look, for its era, Alyn's Superman wowed viewers and made people believe a man could leap tall buildings in a single bound. However, this is one outfit that hasn't stood the test of time like many others in this feature.
Dean Cain's budget-friendly costume
When people joke about superhero costumes being all spandex, they're likely referring to Dean Cain's Superman costume in the '90s television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman." Chances are that if you were a child born in the '80s or '90s, you had the exact same threads: The radiating blue spandex, tight red underwear, plastic-looking boots, useless and non-functional yellow belt, flowing red cape that looked like lounge curtains, and the puffy embroidered-on logo. Hey, this was a television show in the '90s — nobody was dropping millions on wardrobe or even dragons back then, so showrunners had to deal with superheroes being influenced more by "Flashdance" than "The Flash."
While goofy to look back on now, there's no disputing the comic book accuracy of the outfit. Every time Cain zips from Clark Kent into Superman, the show transcends to another level of excitement because of the vibrancy of the suit. For the actor, he understood the importance of this and what it symbolized. "The first time I put the costume on, it was scary," Cain told The Aspiring Kryptonian in 2018. "Terrifying. It was basically just a Lycra jumpsuit. I liked the color. But I was nervous. It wasn't until they slapped the 'S' on the chest that I smiled out of happiness rather than fear."
George Reeves' era-accurate attire
In the '50s, George Reeves slipped into costume to portray Big Blue in the television show "Adventures of Superman," and it's clear to see the influence that Kirk Alyn's Superman aesthetic played in the design of Reeves' gear. This shouldn't come as a surprise, though, since Western Costume also created the outfit for this series.
Yet, this look comes across as bolder and more refined, with the cape — in particular — standing out for all the right reasons. In addition to this, the costume seems to fit better on Reeves than it did Alyn. That isn't because Reeves was more muscular than Alyn — quite the contrary. "Adventures of Superman" producer Robert Maxwell didn't think Reeves had the physique to fill out the suit like Alyn, so he wore a rubber muscle prosthetic under his shirt to make him look bigger and more physically imposing.
Reportedly, each costume cost around $500 to manufacture in the era and Reeves required around four a year as mishaps would happen while filming. While it isn't the best Superman attire ever created, it helped to cement the look of the character for a generation of viewers.
Nicolas Cage's CGI-powered attire
The world was robbed of Nicolas Cage suiting up in "Superman Lives" and basking in his heroic glory. An uncaged Supes is exactly what the '90s needed and there's no disputing that the combination of Tim Burton and Cage would have made magic as this Man of Steel punched out giant spiders and let his long, jet-black hair flow in the wind.
Years after the project's cancellation, photos surfaced of Cage in a prototype suit that looks like the love child of Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman. Forget the eight-pack, since there's so much rubber to burn that even Dom Toretto turns green with envy just looking at it. The gods of comic book movies heard the pleas to see it brought to life and delivered the gift of the century as Cage's Superman — in all his CGI glory — makes the briefest cameo in 2023's "The Flash."
Sure, the CGI character looks jarring — and completely unnecessary since the actor filmed scenes for the movie that weren't used — but there's no disputing Cage looks dashing and daring in the suit. If "Superman Lives" had lived in the '90s, the new aesthetic might have ruffled feathers at first before everyone finally came around and acknowledged him as the one true Man of Steel.
Brandon Routh's legacy costume
In 2006, Brandon Routh continued what Christopher Reeve's Superman started (well, everything up until "Superman II") in the legacy sequel "Superman Returns." His costume pays tribute to what came before, though this version utilizes a darker red tone for the cape, trunks, and boots. Unlike a lot of superhero outfits of the 2000s, this never looks bulky nor uncomfortable — almost light — and that's because it was.
"Superman Returns" costume designer Louise Mingenbach explained to CBS News how the team utilized nearly 75 fittings to get the details right and tailor it to Routh's body. Mingenbach revealed that the costume is essentially tights and made out of an extremely thin fabric known as Milliskin, which is a lot like pantyhose. Mingenbach said: "If you hold them up to the light, you'll see through them."
While Routh's Superman looks like the natural evolution of Reeve's in 2006, this is still a safe costume. Much like the movie itself, it appears to be too stuck in the past and afraid to take any risks to stand out. Still, no one can dispute Routh looks and acts like Superman here.
Brandon Routh's Kingdom Come attire
One of the greatest tragedies of "Superman Returns" is how Brandon Routh didn't receive a sequel, because even if the film fails to be memorable, he's excellent in the role. However, he received the opportunity to play the character once again in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. Here, Routh's greying Kal-El appears, sporting an outfit influenced by Mark Waid and Alex Ross' "Kingdom Come" comic book series — and it looks good. Oh, so good!
This costume looks like the perfect merger of Henry Cavill's Supe suit and Routh's previous outfit, as it's bulging with muscles but it still has the delicacy of "Superman Returns." In addition, the emblem in the middle is red and black rather than the traditional red and yellow.
In an interview with Den of Geek, Routh thanked the Arrowverse's costume team for the stellar job in creating this outfit. "I loved the first suit I had, but I think I love this even more," he said. "It's beautiful and simple at the same time. And regal. The technology and the ability to make the suits has increased and so it makes it more comfortable to wear."
Tyler Hoechlin's black suit Superman
There are a number of legitimate complaints about the Arrowverse and how it tosses around canon like it's a Greek salad. That said, the addition of Tyler Hoechlin as Superman remains one of its best decisions. Many fans doubted the actor at first, but he won them over through his nuanced performance as Kal-El — and even people impersonating the character.
In the "Elseworlds" crossover event, Hoechlin pulls double duty as Clark Kent and the psychiatrist John Deegan who takes the form of Superman –- albeit in the infamous black suit. In this version, the suit acts as protective gear to conceal the identity of Deegan from everyone else.
While the suit is used by Deegan to get up to no good, what a way to break bad in such stylish threads! Inspired by the design of Superman in the "Injustice" video game series, this costume features a collar and the cape connects to the emblem on the chest. The silver accents add a nice touch that hark back to the regeneration suit from the "Reign of the Supermen" arc from the comics. A version of this costume also makes an appearance in "Superman & Lois."
David Corenswet's Superman costume
Who knew that the debate about Superman's trunks is an argument worth having on the internet? Well, when the news first broke that James Gunn would be rebooting the Man of Steel, fans wondered if he would bring back the red underpants or let Supes continue to go commando on his adventures. The answer arrived when the first image of David Corenswet dressed up as Superman was published online.
The costume is largely influenced by the New 52 collared design for Superman, though this version has the trunks that the comic iteration passed on. Gunn claimed that he and his team went through numerous variations and designs before they settled on this look. Unquestionably, it's a combination of both the past and present of Superman, as it's instantly recognizable for any fan of pop culture but it has modern sensibilities in its presentation. That said, what's up with Robert Pattinson's Batman and now Corenswet's Supes sporting collars? Are they going to start wearing ties soon?
Of course, the vocal part of the fandom lost its collective mind when leaked on-set pictures of the costume in less-than-flattering angles materialized. It's surprising how this is a song-and-dance that happens with every single comic book movie production, but people fail to remember that someone grabbing a quick snap of something out of context isn't a fair reflection on the final product that goes through editing, post-production, color grading, and visual effects.
Tyler Hoechlin's Zack Snyder-inspired threads
"Superman & Lois" spoils fans with super-suits. Not only do fans get to see Tyler Hoechlin recreate the cover for "Action Comics" #1 by wearing the iconic first suit, but they also see him dress up in different kinds of gear depending on the occasion. However, to make it simpler, let's focus on the main costume here: the trunkless "Man of Steel"-inspired outfit.
Tweaks and modifications were made for the suit in "Superman & Lois" that differentiated it from Hoechlin's appearances on "Supergirl." This was all intentional to signify the new chapter in the character's journey, according to costume designer Laura Jean Shannon. Speaking to CBR, Shannon explained how Hoechlin's Supes received new boots, a different neckline, and variation of the cape to make those superhero takeoffs and landings that much more epic on the show. Shannon added: "A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in 'Superman & Lois.'"
Unlike a few of the Arrowverse's costumes, Hoechlin's threads don't look on the budget side of the business. It's movie-quality through and through.
Henry Cavill's black suit
The worst-kept secret about 2017's "Justice League" was that Henry Cavill's Man of Steel would rise from the dead and soar once again. Fans rubbed their hands in excitement that Superman would don the black regeneration suit as he knocked the snot out of Steppenwolf and those gnat-like Parademons. However, no one expected the alternative: For Cavill to look like a digitally mangled Shrek in Joss Whedon's cut of the movie. Thankfully, this is remedied in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" as Cavill steps out in a striking and powerful black suit with crisp silver accents.
Here's the funny thing, though: Cavill didn't actually wear the black suit on set — he wore the regular red and blue costume from "Man of Steel." "Justice League" visual effects supervisor Anders Langlands explained how not only was the suit recolored for the Snyder Cut, but it was also digitally recreated. A digi-double of Cavill was utilized for certain scenes so that the effects team could iron out the differences and make the shots look more authentic.
While it's possible that this attempt could have gone the same way as removing Cavill's infamous mustache from Whedon's theatrical cut, it works well and doesn't distract from the action on screen. It proves to be a wise narrative choice too, since the black suit gives Superman's scenes that extra oomph and rebirth quality that they need.
Henry Cavill's darker blue and red Man of Steel costume
Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" proves to be a divisive movie among the fandom — much like the rest of his filmography — but take nothing away from the visuals: It's a gorgeous spectacle and so is Superman's costume. Featuring chainmail-like detail and a trunkless hero who bursts with more muscle than the main event for "WrestleMania 40," the darker red and blue costume catches the eye and catapults the character into the 21st century.
That was the overall intention, as "Man of Steel" costume designer Michael Wilkinson told Fashionista. The team wanted to modernize the outfit, while also tying its design to the history of Krypton and how everyone walked around with chainmail suits. "We showed that all Kryptonians had a family crest or 'glyph' on their chest that denoted their lineage, much like medieval heraldry," Wilkinson said. "We gave the suit a hi-tech metallic sheen that helped instill the impression of Superman as the Man of Steel. The suit had a dimensional texture that gave it a sense of depth, an other-worldly feel."
In addition, Wilkinson revealed that James Acheson, who was responsible for the costumes in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, helped to shape the look of Superman's outfit in the early stages. Acheson worked on the concept art and the prototype of the suit before the designer departed due to scheduling conflicts.
Christopher Reeve's classic Superman costume
Was there ever any doubt about this Superman costume's place on the list? Unquestionably, Christopher Reeve's Man of Steel stands tall as the most iconic live-action version of the character — and so is his classic red and blue outfit. Comic book-accurate and colorful-enough to translate well on screen, Reeve turned everyone into believers of this hero who stood up for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.
The costume designer responsible for Reeve's attire was the late Yvonne Blake. Speaking at a Fashion Institute in Technology event in November 2013, Blake explained how she turned to the comics for inspiration but understood that tweaks needed to be made to make it more believable in a live-action scenario. "It was important that the tights and shorts wouldn't look like belly dancer's, so the bumps and lumps were solved by wearing a plastic projection shield normally used by boxers," Blake said. "I tried to make the costume appear as seamless as possible, trying to hide all the fastenings and stitchings where possible."
Blake's Superman costume design continues to be appreciated decades later, as does the overall film. In fact, "My Adventures with Superman" sees the 1978 "Superman" movie as its 'North Star.' To call this film influential would be a gross understatement; legendary is more like it.