Why Superman Returns Didn't Get A Sequel, According To Brandon Routh

As Superman movies go, 2006's "Superman Returns" is actually pretty good. In our post-Snyderverse moment, we could do with a lot less desaturated CGI fests and a lot more of Brandon Routh's Man of Steel — a beacon of morality and selflessness modeled on Christopher Reeve's portrayal. In fact, "Returns" was supposed to be an indirect sequel to "Superman II" (1980) with Routh's version of the titular hero resurfacing after a five-year absence.

Back when Routh was cast in the lead role, he was basically an unknown actor. "Returns" was his big break, promising to catapult him into superstardom and establish him as a new Superman for a new generation. Routh took his casting seriously enough that it even affected how he chose roles, with the actor striving to "uphold an image" of Superman in his work outside of the comic book adaptation. And with director Bryan Singer having scored hits with "X-Men" and "X2: X-Men United," "Returns" was seemingly in safe hands. Everything was set up for success.

Unfortunately, things didn't quite pan out the way Routh or his director were expecting. Made for a massive $232 million, "Returns" made a respectable $391 million at the global box office, seemingly faring well despite not being the gigantic hit Warner Bros. was likely hoping for. Sadly, the studio wasn't quite as positive about that global figure, canceling plans for a sequel and ending Routh's big screen run as the Last Son of Krypton after just one outing. But surely there was room to grow. Surely, the mostly positive critical response hinted that there was something to Singer's vision for Supes. Alas, we'll never know how Routh's tenure in the cape would have panned out, and the actor has some thoughts as to why.