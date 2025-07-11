Every DC Character Cameo In James Gunn's Superman, Explained

"Superman" might be the first big-screen outing for James Gunn's DC Universe, but thanks to some supporting supers, it's already a thriving one. We always knew that the likes of Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, and Isabela Merced were taking to the skies as Guy Gardner (a Green Lantern), Mr. Terrific, and Hawkgirl, respectively, but what might come as a surprise are the other notable DC characters that cross the flight path of David Corenswet's new take on the Man of Steel.

Aiding in making what feels like the most comic book movie ever made, characters flit in and out of Supes' new story, some of whom only have a few words to say on the matter of an alien being assigning himself as Earth's latest problem solver. But the fact that these characters only have a limited amount of screen time is an asset, because it makes the first adventure with the latest Last Son of Krypton feel more comic book accurate, where superheroes, villains, and everyone in between don't turn up to join a fight but stand on the sidelines, creating a big impact in a small way. Let's break down who makes it into "Superman" and what influence they could have on Big Blue's world going forward.