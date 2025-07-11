Every DC Character Cameo In James Gunn's Superman, Explained
"Superman" might be the first big-screen outing for James Gunn's DC Universe, but thanks to some supporting supers, it's already a thriving one. We always knew that the likes of Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, and Isabela Merced were taking to the skies as Guy Gardner (a Green Lantern), Mr. Terrific, and Hawkgirl, respectively, but what might come as a surprise are the other notable DC characters that cross the flight path of David Corenswet's new take on the Man of Steel.
Aiding in making what feels like the most comic book movie ever made, characters flit in and out of Supes' new story, some of whom only have a few words to say on the matter of an alien being assigning himself as Earth's latest problem solver. But the fact that these characters only have a limited amount of screen time is an asset, because it makes the first adventure with the latest Last Son of Krypton feel more comic book accurate, where superheroes, villains, and everyone in between don't turn up to join a fight but stand on the sidelines, creating a big impact in a small way. Let's break down who makes it into "Superman" and what influence they could have on Big Blue's world going forward.
Bradley Cooper as Jor-El
Well, now it's official. The brief but massively impactful appearance of Superman's long-dead Dad, Jor-El, the last sensible soul of a dead planet, is played by former voice of Rocket Raccoon, Bradley Cooper. Following in the cinematic footsteps of Marlon Brando and Russell Crowe, Cooper's Jor-El appears to Clark as the ghostly memory of his family's past, which was wiped out following the destruction of Krypton. Standing alongside Angela Sarafyan as Yara-El, Cooper's turn as Jor-El might be on a loop, but thanks to Gunn, he appears multiple times to flip Superman's heritage on its head. It turns out that Jor-El didn't intend for Kal-El to be the savior of Earth, but its ruler, setting up a shift in the public's perspective of the hero.
Given that the film ends with Clark ignoring his dead father's wishes, it'll be interesting to see if, in future DCU stories, there will be a chance for the spirit of Jor-El to somehow rise again via some other forgotten record. Doing so could possibly shed more light on the original plan Supes' Dad had for his place in Earth's future. Why did a scientist who was desperately trying to save a planet and its people resort to prepping his son to become a godlike tyrant for another? It's this question that becomes a hot topic of discussion all across the Earth, with one news channel looking to a questionable voice in particular to chime in with an opinion.
John Cena as Peacemaker
Among the many news reports breaking down the discovery that Superman's arrival could be for darker means, Task Force X member Peacemaker (John Cena) gives his own blink-or-you'll-miss-it perspective. Last seen halting an alien invasion of his own in the HBO Max spin-off series, it's interesting to think that at this point, Christopher Smith has become a more well-known figure, and perhaps even a hero in his own right (which would explain his Justice Gang interview in the trailer for "Peacemaker" season 2). The problem is that it could draw some attention from the wrong people.
Making his first live-action appearance in "Superman" is Rick Flag Sr. (last seen in "Creature Commandos"), who is out for Peacemaker's blood after he killed his son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), at the end of "The Suicide Squad." It has already been confirmed that the two will face off against each other in season 2 of "Peacemaker," but the details of how and when this will happen remain unknown. It's also worth noting that, with such a public display of being very much alive, there's a chance that Idris Elba's Bloodsport could come back to finish the job he thought he'd done the last time he and Peacemaker were forced to work together. Smith might well have a face for television, but we can only hope he manages to keep it intact when "Peacemaker" season 2 returns to screens on August 21, 2025.
Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord
In what is perhaps the briefest drive-by out of all the cameos in "Superman," we see a character that casual viewers might miss entirely but some fans have already met in another iteration. After Clark completes his mission of saving Metropolis and ensuring the world doesn't get ripped a new one, it's also made public thanks to the staff at the Daily Planet that the conflict between Boravia and Jahranpur was orchestrated by Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), leading to one competing billionaire to chime in on the revelation.
Appearing in his brother's big DC outing with Superman, Sean Gunn stars as longtime DC ally-turned-adversary, Maxwell Lord, last seen played by Pedro Pascal in "Wonder Woman 1984." Gunn's appearance as the character is fleeting, as he appears briefly on a newscast while getting into a car, but it's another small building block helping to fortify the world his filmmaking brother is establishing. What it doesn't highlight too well is that the Justice Gang is, in fact, funded by Lord, just as in the comics. The difference in the comics is that the team is called Justice League International, and eventually, Lord gains powers of his own, putting him onto the path of villainy and even leading him to kill the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord.
Given his crucial part in the DCU and the fact that his team seemingly gains Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) in the finale of the film, we can only hope that Gunn's Lord gets a bigger part to play in the future.
Milly Alcock as Supergirl
Perhaps the biggest "Superman" cameo is its last, thanks to the arrival of Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, played this time around by Milly Alcock. She's only on screen for a few minutes in the film's closing moments, but manages to make a perfect impression for the kind of Woman of Tomorrow we're set to meet in her own solo film arriving next year, which will also star Jason Momoa as Lobo.
Stumbling into the Fortress of Solitude like a college girl the morning after a heavy night out, it's clear that she's more of a wild card than her cousin, Kal. She can also take a hit just as hard as Superman, after she's pounced on by Krypto, who playfully tackles her to the ground in a fashion that us mere mortals wouldn't survive before she takes the dog off his hands.
Kara's arrival does spark some interesting topics of concern following the fallout of "Superman." Firstly, if it was originally planned that Kal-El was set to rule Earth, what was it that led Kara to follow in her cousin's new footsteps and go against the family plan? In the comics, she's actually sent to protect her then-baby cousin, but a delay sparks a role reversal and Superman grows up ahead of his formerly older relative. Where does that leave her now in James Gunn's DCU? We can only wait and see if these family matters are addressed when "Supergirl" arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.