James Gunn's DC Universe Could Be Building Toward The Justice League – But Not How You Think

James Gunn's "Superman" does a lot of things right, but arguably the best thing the movie does as the first film in the new DC Universe is create a vast world that feels lived-in. The opening text crawl opens the door for a universe where superheroes have been around for centuries (if not millennia), while the rest of the movie paints a picture of a superhero universe full of magic. Here, kaiju attacks in Metropolis are just another day for the people of the city. Pocket universes are not just theory, they are so real that they simply annoy characters when they find out a villain is using them. This is a world filled with heroes, and one where there's already a corporate superhero team.

And it seems James Gunn is building up to another team, but not the way you think.

In an interview with ScreenRant's Ash Crossan, James Gunn revealed that he has an overarching idea for the DC Universe that revolves around the story of a singular character. "I think I do know whose story it is, and it probably isn't anyone anyone would ever expect," Gunn said, confirming that it is someone we have already seen in this universe.

Now, what would be the most James Gunn thing to do, but to make an inconspicuous and silly character the protagonist of his universe? Perhaps make it a character played by someone close to him, like his brother Sean Gunn? That's right, we are throwing down the gauntlet now and declaring that the DC Universe (at least its first big story arc) is all about Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord.