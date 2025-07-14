Superman's Opening Text Perfectly Sets Up The Debut Of A Classic DC Comics Villain

Mild spoilers follow.

James Gunn's "Superman" is the movie fans have been waiting for. This is a brilliant, corny, unapologetically earnest and sincere superhero movie that genuinely values niceness above brawn, the first movie in decades that understands every aspect of the character.

Gunn takes the Man of Tomorrow back to his roots — a genuinely nice guy who tries to do the right thing and use his powers for good, but who simply can't solve everything by himself. He also makes a rather smart choice of placing the story in a world that has already been introduced to superheroes. Superman is the biggest hero, but he is not the first. In the world of the movie, attacks by alien monsters are common, and robots are to be expected. Portals to other dimensions are not things to mock out of incredulity, but are real possibilities. This means the world, from the get-go, is designed to support a variety of stories and tones without having to slowly get the audience used to that idea or have a mismatch of tones.

The movie starts with a clever opening text crawl that introduces this new DC Universe, explaining that the world discovered metahumans three centuries ago. Now, that number is no coincidence. It isn't three decades or three millennia, but three centuries. Now, it's very much possible Gunn will take this opportunity to pull from some obscure comic character (Jonah Hex??). That being said, the first thing that comes to mind is that the DC Universe is building up to its own Thanos-level threat, and it is not going to be Darkseid.

Instead, the text crawl may hint at the first live-action big-screen appearance of Vandal Savage.