James Gunn's Superman Revives A Classic Comic Element Of Clark Kent's Identity
It's the classic Superman conundrum: Why doesn't anybody realize that the mild-mannered Daily Planet reporter who's built like a truck and has a jawline that goes on forever looks way too similar to the Man of Steel for it to be a coincidence? Different iterations of the character have had different answers, but most generally rely on a healthy suspension of disbelief. I mean, look, those blue and red tights really make a person look different, right?
One of the most bizarre explanations ever employed in DC's comic books is also the one that arguably makes the most sense. And now, thanks to James Gunn's "Superman," it's back in the canon. The technique? "Hypno glasses" made from "Kryptonian plexiglass." The device originated back in the late '70s under comic book writer Martin Pasko, who wanted to devise a more concrete reason why no one ever recognized Clark Kent as Superman out of costume. He found his answer in the always-vague advanced technology of Krypton, which, channeled through the glasses, allowed Superman in his comics to distort how other people saw him while he was wearing them. The idea was actually inspired by a letter from a fan, Al Schroeder III, who had previously suggested the concept as a way to explain Kal-El's secret identity.
It's the kind of silly comic book concept that can be hard to adapt for a wider audience in live-action, but that hasn't stopped Gunn from bringing the hypno glasses back. "It's kind of been forgotten, but that's from the comics," the filmmaker explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. This also helped him reconcile with the big dilemma of Clark Kent; hence, the hypno glasses have been revived for a new generation.
James Gunn's Superman embraces the silliness of the comics
"I was sitting with Tom King, the comic book writer," Gunn shared in his interview with ComicBook.com. "And I was like, you know, the thing that I just don't really know how to reconcile with myself is the glasses, because the glasses have always bothered me." The idea that no one in all of Metropolis would ever make the connection between Clark Kent and Superman has apparently been a bugbear for Gunn for years, and it's one that he wanted to address more directly in his own Superman movie. Fortunately, King had the comic book knowledge to suggest bringing back the hypno glasses in a more explicit, canonical way than they'd been referenced in decades, which is ultimately the way the head of the new DC Universe decided to go.
It's not the only ridiculous element of older Superman comics that Gunn has embraced in his film, either. From kaiju fights and Krypto the Superdog to less famous characters popping up in the supporting cast and even the movie's colorful aesthetic (especially when compared to the style of Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel"), it's clear that Gunn wants his film to stand out against a lot of the more drab and serious superhero movies of the last two decades. It appears to be working for him, too, judging by the early reactions to "Superman" in general.
"Superman" opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.