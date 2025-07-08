James Gunn's Superman Revives A Classic Comic Element Of Clark Kent's Identity

It's the classic Superman conundrum: Why doesn't anybody realize that the mild-mannered Daily Planet reporter who's built like a truck and has a jawline that goes on forever looks way too similar to the Man of Steel for it to be a coincidence? Different iterations of the character have had different answers, but most generally rely on a healthy suspension of disbelief. I mean, look, those blue and red tights really make a person look different, right?

One of the most bizarre explanations ever employed in DC's comic books is also the one that arguably makes the most sense. And now, thanks to James Gunn's "Superman," it's back in the canon. The technique? "Hypno glasses" made from "Kryptonian plexiglass." The device originated back in the late '70s under comic book writer Martin Pasko, who wanted to devise a more concrete reason why no one ever recognized Clark Kent as Superman out of costume. He found his answer in the always-vague advanced technology of Krypton, which, channeled through the glasses, allowed Superman in his comics to distort how other people saw him while he was wearing them. The idea was actually inspired by a letter from a fan, Al Schroeder III, who had previously suggested the concept as a way to explain Kal-El's secret identity.

It's the kind of silly comic book concept that can be hard to adapt for a wider audience in live-action, but that hasn't stopped Gunn from bringing the hypno glasses back. "It's kind of been forgotten, but that's from the comics," the filmmaker explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. This also helped him reconcile with the big dilemma of Clark Kent; hence, the hypno glasses have been revived for a new generation.