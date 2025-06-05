Superman's Official Runtime Confirmed By Writer-Director James Gunn

Warner Bros. has been on the uptick lately with "A Minecraft Movie," "Final Destination: Bloodlines," and "Sinners" all being considerable hits. It stands to reason they would want "Superman" to follow suit, as it's burdened by the weight of expectations in a lot of different departments. James Gunn is pulling triple duty here as the film's writer, director, and the co-CEO of the newly rebranded DC Studios with Peter Safran. The Man of Steel's re-emergence in the public eye is being touted as the perfect opportunity to wipe the slate clean from the previous lineup of DCEU films and come out swinging.

It's unclear whether this will be the smash hit sensation they're hoping for, but everything we've seen from "Superman" indicates that Gunn might pull off yet another miracle. The film looks like it's not afraid to embrace some of Superman's sillier elements, while still presenting a story that challenges the beloved superhero every step of the way. David Corenswet is perhaps the biggest vote of confidence, as what little we've seen of him indicates he more than understands the kind, warm-hearted nature of Clark Kent. That striking shot of Superman rescuing a child from an explosion in the trailer, coupled with his passion in his voice for ending a violent conflict, has more than sold me on him in the role.

What makes Corenswet's Superman debut feel different from the rest is that this version of the character is already living within a world occupied by heroes like Guy Gardner's Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Gunn has assured that its ensemble won't detract from the focus of Superman's story, yet folks have wondered how he's going to fit so much worldbuilding in one movie without making it feel overstuffed. It helps to have an idea of the runtime, and we officially now have one.