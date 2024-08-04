The Correct Order To Watch Every Superman Movie

We all know who Superman is.

Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster in 1938, wasn't the first superhero character in modern media, but he tends to be held up as one of the genre's central archetypes. His red wrestler's cape and red strong man's trunks, paired with his super strength and ability to defy gravity, have all become central symbols of what a superhero is, how a superhero should behave, and what a superhero looks like. Hundreds of thousands of superheroes have been invented since 1938, but many of those produced by mainstream comics outlets like Marvel or DC owe Superman a direct debt. In the same way that every on-screen Dracula is a riff on Bela Lugosi's performance in Tod Browning's 1931 movie, Superman is either being enhanced or subverted by every comic book superhero character. But he is the mainstay.

Superman first made his way to the big screen a decade after his inception in a Columbia Pictures serial starring Kirk Alyn as the Man of Steel. The character exploded in popularity in the early 1950s, with the release of "Superman and the Mole Men" and the TV series "The Adventures of Superman," both starring George Reeves (who notoriously hated the role).

The character has undergone multiple cinematic iterations since then. Kal-El headlined a high-profile effects-based blockbuster in 1978, starred in a series of whimsical animated movies, and scowled his way through a notorious "grimdark" cinematic universe wherein he was beaten up in an old disused restroom.

All told, there are 56 Superman movies, specials, and serials that directly involve Superman, and don't just feature him in a cameo. The ultimate Superman marathon is below, listing every single feature he has starred in, from live-action epics to silly LEGO movies.

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a listicle!