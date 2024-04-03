DC's Supergirl Movie Has Found Its Director, And It's An Unexpected Choice
Say what you will about superhero fatigue in recent months, but there's no denying that James Gunn is assembling quite a list of talent for his new DC Universe. Even though he's right in the middle of filming for "Superman" (it recently dropped the "Legacy" subtitle, probably because it's cleaner), that hasn't stopped him and co-CEO Peter Safran from looking to the future for another superhero movie coming down the pipeline. After news broke earlier this year that "House of the Dragon" star Millie Alcock would be suiting up as Superman's superpowered cousin, the upcoming "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" film now has its director. That's maybe not the order of hiring we'd usually expect to see, but welcome to franchise filmmaking, folks!
According to Deadline, none other than "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie is currently "in talks" to helm "Supergirl." Film enthusiasts likely know him for 2007's Ryan Gosling-starring "Lars and the Real Girl" and Margot Robbie's Oscar-nominated performance in "I, Tonya," but he certainly has blockbuster experience after guiding "Cruella" to box office success for Disney in 2021. (In fact, for those wondering how this news affects the status of everyone's favorite dog-hating villain, /Film previously heard straight from the writers that Gillespie remains involved in the planned sequel.) It's clear that Gillspie's schedule will be quite busy for the foreseeable future, however, as the Deadline article indicates that filming on "Supergirl" will commence in late 2024 after production on "Superman" has wrapped.
Supergirl takes off with Craig Gillespie
Pinch yourselves, DC fans, because this new approach to the DC pantheon is officially rounding into shape. With "Superman" looking increasingly promising with James Gunn firmly in charge and actor David Corenswet tapped to rock the famous S-curl and cape, all eyes are now looking ahead to "Supergirl." Of course, many will (rightfully) point out that such a major DC heroine probably should've had a woman in the director's chair, but Craig Gillespie at least has a solid track record handling female-fronted projects with an appropriate amount of sensitivity, between "Cruella," "I, Tonya," and even his television work on shows like "Physical" and "Pam & Tommy."
It should be noted that "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is written by Ana Nogueira and based on the acclaimed comic book series of the same name, written by Tom King and illustrated by artist Bilquis Evely. Though audiences most recently saw Supergirl depicted by Sasha Calle in "The Flash," Gunn has previously promised a very different version of the character that will provide quite the juxtaposition with her more famous cousin. (As it turns out, having to witness the destruction of her Kryptonian home world while baby Superman schlepped his way to a cushy new life on Earth will leave some scars on a person.)
While the news has yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros. directly, it's likely that the very online Gunn will weigh in soon enough. Stay tuned!