DC's Supergirl Movie Has Found Its Director, And It's An Unexpected Choice

Say what you will about superhero fatigue in recent months, but there's no denying that James Gunn is assembling quite a list of talent for his new DC Universe. Even though he's right in the middle of filming for "Superman" (it recently dropped the "Legacy" subtitle, probably because it's cleaner), that hasn't stopped him and co-CEO Peter Safran from looking to the future for another superhero movie coming down the pipeline. After news broke earlier this year that "House of the Dragon" star Millie Alcock would be suiting up as Superman's superpowered cousin, the upcoming "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" film now has its director. That's maybe not the order of hiring we'd usually expect to see, but welcome to franchise filmmaking, folks!

According to Deadline, none other than "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie is currently "in talks" to helm "Supergirl." Film enthusiasts likely know him for 2007's Ryan Gosling-starring "Lars and the Real Girl" and Margot Robbie's Oscar-nominated performance in "I, Tonya," but he certainly has blockbuster experience after guiding "Cruella" to box office success for Disney in 2021. (In fact, for those wondering how this news affects the status of everyone's favorite dog-hating villain, /Film previously heard straight from the writers that Gillespie remains involved in the planned sequel.) It's clear that Gillspie's schedule will be quite busy for the foreseeable future, however, as the Deadline article indicates that filming on "Supergirl" will commence in late 2024 after production on "Superman" has wrapped.

