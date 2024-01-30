House Of Dragon Star Milly Alcock Is DC's New Supergirl

From flying dragons to flying through the air, Milly Alcock has been confirmed as the new Supergirl for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe of films. It had been rumored last week that it was down to the "House of the Dragon" star, "CODA" breakout star Emilia Jones, and Disney Channel darling Meg Donnelly (who also voices the character in many animated projects for DC), but as was confirmed by Gunn himself on Instagram, Alock has nabbed the job.

"Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU," Gunn wrote in his caption. "Yes, I first became aware of her in 'House of the Dragon,' but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for 'Supergirl.' She embodies Kara as envisioned by [Tom King, Bilquis Evely,] and Ana Nogueria." The latter is the screenwriter of the upcoming "Supergirl" film, which is based on "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" written by King and featuring art by Evely.

While I obviously did not see any of the screen tests Gunn is referencing, "House of the Dragon" was not my introduction to Alcock. She starred in Millicent Malcolm's horror short, "The Familiars" — which I was fortunate enough to see at the 2022 Etheria Film Festival — and delivered arguably the best acting performance of the entire fest despite being one of the youngest performers. Alcock dazzled as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on season 1 of "House of the Dragon," but it seems the Australian star-on-the-rise is just getting started.