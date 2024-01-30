House Of Dragon Star Milly Alcock Is DC's New Supergirl
From flying dragons to flying through the air, Milly Alcock has been confirmed as the new Supergirl for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe of films. It had been rumored last week that it was down to the "House of the Dragon" star, "CODA" breakout star Emilia Jones, and Disney Channel darling Meg Donnelly (who also voices the character in many animated projects for DC), but as was confirmed by Gunn himself on Instagram, Alock has nabbed the job.
"Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU," Gunn wrote in his caption. "Yes, I first became aware of her in 'House of the Dragon,' but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for 'Supergirl.' She embodies Kara as envisioned by [Tom King, Bilquis Evely,] and Ana Nogueria." The latter is the screenwriter of the upcoming "Supergirl" film, which is based on "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" written by King and featuring art by Evely.
While I obviously did not see any of the screen tests Gunn is referencing, "House of the Dragon" was not my introduction to Alcock. She starred in Millicent Malcolm's horror short, "The Familiars" — which I was fortunate enough to see at the 2022 Etheria Film Festival — and delivered arguably the best acting performance of the entire fest despite being one of the youngest performers. Alcock dazzled as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on season 1 of "House of the Dragon," but it seems the Australian star-on-the-rise is just getting started.
Will Supergirl appear in Superman Legacy?
The standalone Supergirl film, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," does not currently have a release date, but was estimated by James Gunn to debut two years after "Superman Legacy." That film is currently slated for July 11, 2025, so it seems odd to make a casting decision for a film that won't arrive — at the earliest — for another three years. This has led many to believe that Supergirl (or at least a pre-suited Kara Zor-El) will make some sort of appearance in "Superman Legacy" as an introduction to the character.
This could be a brilliant way to connect the two characters and their respective films, because Gunn has already confirmed that "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" was going to be dealing with some serious turmoil. "Superman was sent to Earth and he was raised by incredibly loving parents whereas Kara was in a piece of Krypton that was drifting away from the planet and lived there for the first 14 years of her life [in] a horrible situation in which she watched everyone around her die," said Gunn. "So she's a much harsher and more f***ed up Supergirl." Given the absolute nightmare existence Alcock portrayed as Princess Rhaenyra on "House of the Dragon," the character is in more than capable hands.