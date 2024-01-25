James Gunn's Hunt For The New Supergirl In The Rebooted DC Universe Is Down To Two Names

The search for one of the more high-profile castings in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe is now in its final stages. After last year brought us the news that the new co-CEOs had officially hired David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult as the newest versions of Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, respectively, the trio of actors will soon be joined by one of two popular young actors for the role of Supergirl. Start placing your bets now, folks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the competition to play Superman's Kryptonian cousin is now down to either Milly Alcock or Meg Donnelly. Both actors reportedly participated in screen tests in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this week, with both Gunn and Safran in attendance. Alcock, of course, became a breakout star in her role as the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel/spin-off "House of the Dragon" (before being replaced by the brilliant Emma D'Arcy in the latter half of the season). As for Donnelly, her prior DC connections make her an intriguing choice for Supergirl — she has famously voiced the exact same character in various DC animated movies over the years (including as recently as "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part One", which released earlier this month), making her a surprisingly logical fit to make the leap into live action.

Either way, the resolution of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes has allowed DC's new decision-makers to go full speed ahead on putting this new universe in motion. In terms of major casting for the first movie of the rebooted franchise, "Superman: Legacy," all that remains is settling on our new Supergirl. Read on for all the details.