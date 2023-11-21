Nicholas Hoult Joins Superman: Legacy As Lex Luthor

"Superman: Legacy" keeps coming together; Nicholas Hoult will reportedly be joining the James Gunn-directed superhero film as Lex Luthor, the Man of Steel's enduring yet all too human archnemesis. At this time, Deadline is reporting that Hoult has a locked deal with Warner Bros but The Hollywood Reporter claims the deal is still being negotiated (and was already in talks before the SAG-AFTRA strike earlier this year).

Previously, it had been confirmed that Superman himself would be played by relative newcomer David Corenswet ("Pearl") while Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") has been cast as Lois Lane. Now, Hoult rounds out this trio as the other most important "LL" in Clark Kent's life. Another villain has already been confirmed to be in "Superman: Legacy" (The Engineer as played by María Gabriela De Faría), but I can't imagine that character will take precedence when Lex Luthor is in the picture.

Hoult had previously auditioned for both Superman (competing against Corenswet for the lead part in "Legacy," in fact) and Batman (in Matt Reeves' "The Batman"); wanting to be one of the greatest men alive but just falling short is completely on brand for Lex Luthor and adds subtext to this already exciting choice. Hoult also played Beast in the "X-Men" film series from 2011's "First Class" through 2019's "Dark Phoenix," so he has some comic book movie experience under his belt.