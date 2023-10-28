Creature Commandos - Release Window, Cast, Writer And More Info

Chapter One of James Gunn's new cinematic DC Comics universe is titled "Gods and Monsters." This phrase goes back to a line of dialogue from Dr. Septimus Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger) in James Whale's "Bride of Frankenstein." How fitting then that "Gods and Monsters" kicks off with a Frankenstein-inspired animated TV series: "Creature Commandos."

The premise is simple: A World War II comic in the vein of Marvel's "Sergeant Fury and his Howling Commandos" but with Universal Horror monsters. The original line-up was Lieutenant Matthew Shrieve (a normal human team leader), Sergeant Vincent Velcoro (a vampire), Private Lucky Taylor (a Frankenstein-ian homunculus), Private Warren Griffith (a werewolf), and team medic Dr. Myrra Rhodes (a Medusa-esque Gorgon).

The team was created by legendary writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Pat Broderick; the Creature Commandos debuted in 1980's "Weird War Tales" #93. Now, an updated version of the team will make it to the silver screen in the form of an animated series, but as you can see based on the art above, the roster will be quite different. Let's dig into what we know about the upcoming "Creature Commandos" TV series below.