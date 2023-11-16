Who Is The Engineer? Everything You Need To Know About The Superman Legacy Villain

The Engineer is one of the original members of The Authority. Far from your typical Avengers or Justice League style crew, The Authority is a ruthless and radical group of heroes (or "heroes") who in Ellis' initial run were put together by influential figure Jenny Sparks after a different supergroup, Stormwatch, was shut down. They operate as a black ops-style team, hence the air quotes around heroes. The Authority often goes to extreme lengths to pull off their missions and have arguably done as much harm as good over the years. Founding member Jenny Sparks, for example, operated as the spirit of the 20th century and accidentally talked Adolf Hitler into trying out politics (no, seriously, that's canon).

The team composition of The Authority changed a few times after the comic's original run, but The Engineer has largely stuck around. When DC revamped its canon with the New 52 event in 2011, The Engineer became more of a villain figure, one who was hell-bent on eliminating humankind and creating a new vision of the world. Not every version of The Engineer is an outright villain, but given the extensive moral gray area within which The Authority operates, it's likely she won't be a straightforward ally of Superman in the new movie.

Gunn spoke about transporting The Authority characters into the DCU back in January, saying, "They are basically good-intentioned, but they think that the world is completely broken and the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands. Whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments ... whatever they want to do to make the world better."