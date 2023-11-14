Scrapped Supergirl Movie Writer Rehired To Write Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow For DC Studios
The new DC Universe is further coming into focus as "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" has found its writer. The movie, which was announced earlier this year as part of the first wave of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC reboot, is now set to be penned by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira. This makes it something of a full circle moment for Nogueira, as she had actually previously been attached to a different version of the project.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nogueira has been tapped to pen the new "Supergirl" movie, which is being described as a "standalone feature." No director is currently attached to the project, nor is there a star attached to the lead role. Sasha Calle played the part in this summer's "The Flash," but unfortunately, that movie was a major box office disappointment and it's highly unlikely that any of those characters will carry over into the new DCU being hatched by Gunn and Safran.
As the report notes, Nogueira had quietly been hired to write a version of the movie back when Warner Bros. was looking to develop it as a spin-off of "The Flash." That version of "Supergirl" was scrapped in favor of "Woman of Tomorrow." Even so, Gunn and Safran decided to circle back to the same person to bring Superman's cousin to the big screen in her first solo movie since 1984. The new movie will take inspiration from the acclaimed comic book series of the same name written by Tom King, which was released in 2021.
The new DCU comes into focus
Interestingly, Nogueira doesn't have much by way of Hollywood writing credits to speak of, so it's tough to assess how she might interpret the material. As an actress, she's appeared on shows such as "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Blacklist."
Gunn, the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy as well as DC's "The Suicide Squad," and Safran, a very successful producer, were hired as the new heads of DC Studios late last year. Rather than try to pick up where Zack Snyder left off, the plan is to reboot the DCU under one roof, with everything that comes out under their direction occupying a unified multiverse. Next month's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will be the last movie under what we used to know as the DCEU. Almost none of the actors from the DCEU will return in the roles they occupy now, though actors may return in new roles, with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa possibly eyed to play Lobo, for example.
The new DCU will kick off next year with the animated series "Creature Commandos," but things will truly begin in earnest with "Superman: Legacy" in 2025. Gunn will write and direct that movie personally, with David Corenswet playing the new Superman. Rachel Brosnahan is set to play Lois Lane. New actors will also be cast to play Batman and other key roles in upcoming projects such as "The Brave and the Bold." We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on this project and the rest of the DCU come our way.
"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" does not currently have a release date.