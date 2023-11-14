Scrapped Supergirl Movie Writer Rehired To Write Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow For DC Studios

The new DC Universe is further coming into focus as "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" has found its writer. The movie, which was announced earlier this year as part of the first wave of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC reboot, is now set to be penned by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira. This makes it something of a full circle moment for Nogueira, as she had actually previously been attached to a different version of the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nogueira has been tapped to pen the new "Supergirl" movie, which is being described as a "standalone feature." No director is currently attached to the project, nor is there a star attached to the lead role. Sasha Calle played the part in this summer's "The Flash," but unfortunately, that movie was a major box office disappointment and it's highly unlikely that any of those characters will carry over into the new DCU being hatched by Gunn and Safran.

As the report notes, Nogueira had quietly been hired to write a version of the movie back when Warner Bros. was looking to develop it as a spin-off of "The Flash." That version of "Supergirl" was scrapped in favor of "Woman of Tomorrow." Even so, Gunn and Safran decided to circle back to the same person to bring Superman's cousin to the big screen in her first solo movie since 1984. The new movie will take inspiration from the acclaimed comic book series of the same name written by Tom King, which was released in 2021.