James Gunn Had One Condition To Cast David Corenswet As Superman

We're just a few months away from David Corenswet's debut as the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's "Superman" reboot movie. Trailer footage shows the young star looking picture-perfect as both Superman and mild-mannered Clark Kent, although the real test will come this summer when the film finally opens in theaters.

Advertisement

It's undeniable that Corenswet has the right look for the part, and he's already given strong performances in his career up to this point. But according to Gunn, that's not all he was looking for when casting his Kal-El. As quoted in a Time article on Corenswet and the return of Superman to cinemas, the filmmaker noted that he had one condition for the actor — one that came from his positive experiences working alongside his previous leading men Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and John Cena ("Peacemaker").

"They treated everyone with kindness and respect," Gunn said, referring to the standard set by those two stars. ""I've seen sets that cater to an actor or director's ego and that's just not something that would happen with David."

Advertisement