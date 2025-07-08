Superman Reactions Praise A Soaring Start To James Gunn's DC Universe
Eyes up here, Superman fans. The time has finally come for DC's flagship hero to make his newest appearance in James Gunn's highly anticipated reboot film, after months and months of
extremely calm and perfectly rational frenzied speculation over just how this franchise restarter would actually turn out. With Zack Snyder's controversial take on the character now in the rearview mirror and Gunn's interpretation ahead of us (believe it or not, the two supposed "rivals" are actually close friends in real life, as their recent "Rick and Morty" cameos proved) we can practically look to the skies in anticipation of what comes next.
The ultimate answer to what comes next is inching closer and closer with the first official reactions to the upcoming "Superman." Slated to fly into theaters in just a few days, the new blockbuster has already screened for critics around the globe, and their early thoughts and hot takes are currently pouring into social media as we speak. Is this the savior that Warner Bros. and DC so desperately needed? Are audiences ready to fully embrace David Corenswet's performance as the Man of Steel, Nicholas Hoult as his dastardly arch-nemesis Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane? And, most importantly of all, will Krypto the Superdog turn into our next canine obsession on the big screen?
Critics and film journalists have now weighed in on those questions, ahead of the general release of "Superman" later this week. While it's not quite as big a feat as orbiting the Earth fast enough to reverse its rotation and turn back time, we've rounded up a wide-ranging selection of the most fascinating, spoiler-free responses below. So what are you waiting for? Read on and check them out for yourself!
Here's what critics are saying about Superman
Critics are nearly unanimously singing the praises of Gunn's "Superman," with /Film editor and chief film critic Chris Evangelista saying, "Gosh, I absolutely loved this. James Gunn's feature-length comic book splash page is so unapologetically silly, earnest, and intentionally corny that it utterly charmed me. Left a big, stupid smile on my face by the end." Considering how "gritty" and serious superhero films have been as of late, this certainly sounds like a welcome shift in tone. /Film writer Bill Bria said the film "completely reinvigorated my love of the superhero genre. Its irreverence, bright colors, kinetic camerawork, impeccable casting, bold choices, and tons of heart thrilled & delighted me equally. I didn't just believe he could fly; I felt like I was, too."
Film critic Rendy Jones went as far as to call the film "the best the Man of Steel has been all millennium," continuing by writing, "Gunn's take is a smart study with a compelling immigrant diaspora arc at its core. David Corenswet nails the Clark's truest nature: a midwest dork trapped in a hunk body, instilling hope for all. Emphasis on HOPE."
IGN's Amelia Emberwing described the film as "bright, brave, and bold," highlighting that "every performance is spot on." She continued, "It looks and feels magnificent. I have had plenty of time to sit with the film and — I cannot stress this enough — I don't have a single complaint about it." Film critic Courtney Howard said the film "soars," calling it "an awesome achievement and hopeful balm, honoring past iterations (cinema & comics) while cutting its own path." She similarly singled out Clark Kent/Superman himself, David Corenswet, noting that he "has that heroic shimmer." For those wondering about Lex Luthor, Howard wrote, "Hoult is delightfully diabolical." She capped things off by saying, "Brosnahan brims with vim and vigor. Krypto's adorbs."
Negative reviews are ... difficult to trust
Looking for those with objections to "Superman" is pretty hard to come by, with most critics admitting that their complaints were mostly minor. That isn't to say that there isn't plenty of negativity being spewed against the movie on social media, but the hatred doesn't seem to be about "Superman" the movie, but instead what the movie represents. Fox News had a field day on July 7, 2025, following a viral interview with The Sunday Times, where James Gunn rightfully acknowledged that the story of Superman is an immigrant's story.
"I mean, Superman is the story of America," Gunn explained. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost." As such, the same people who froth at the mouth when Disney Princesses are anything other than white have been out in full force to disparage the film, with Kellyanne Conway even renaming the film "Superwoke."
At the same time, given the ... passionate fandom of Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" as part of the DC Extended Universe, many of his sycophants are gleefully announcing that the film is "bad" and that the new DC Universe is "in shambles."
Of course, we'll have a better idea of how people feel when official reviews are released, or we can all make decisions for ourselves when the film hits theaters on July 11, 2025.