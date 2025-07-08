Superman Reactions Praise A Soaring Start To James Gunn's DC Universe

Eyes up here, Superman fans. The time has finally come for DC's flagship hero to make his newest appearance in James Gunn's highly anticipated reboot film, after months and months of extremely calm and perfectly rational frenzied speculation over just how this franchise restarter would actually turn out. With Zack Snyder's controversial take on the character now in the rearview mirror and Gunn's interpretation ahead of us (believe it or not, the two supposed "rivals" are actually close friends in real life, as their recent "Rick and Morty" cameos proved) we can practically look to the skies in anticipation of what comes next.

The ultimate answer to what comes next is inching closer and closer with the first official reactions to the upcoming "Superman." Slated to fly into theaters in just a few days, the new blockbuster has already screened for critics around the globe, and their early thoughts and hot takes are currently pouring into social media as we speak. Is this the savior that Warner Bros. and DC so desperately needed? Are audiences ready to fully embrace David Corenswet's performance as the Man of Steel, Nicholas Hoult as his dastardly arch-nemesis Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane? And, most importantly of all, will Krypto the Superdog turn into our next canine obsession on the big screen?

Critics and film journalists have now weighed in on those questions, ahead of the general release of "Superman" later this week. While it's not quite as big a feat as orbiting the Earth fast enough to reverse its rotation and turn back time, we've rounded up a wide-ranging selection of the most fascinating, spoiler-free responses below. So what are you waiting for? Read on and check them out for yourself!