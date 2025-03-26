Rachel Zegler Is Innocent: Why The Internet Is So Incredibly Wrong About One Of Our Most Promising Actors

Can we have one day when people act normally toward Rachel Zegler? Just one? No? Okay. I guess we're doing this.

In the wake of Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake debuting with a less-than-ideal performance at the box office, the Loud and Wrong Online Society have returned with pitchforks and poisoned apples to place the blame squarely on the shoulders of a promising young actress who is, as of publication, too young to legally rent a car on her own. Yes, the failure of "Snow White" is apparently not the result of decisions made by the leadership committees and creative teams of a multi-billion dollar entertainment machine, but due to the individual actions and public perception of an actress who is so young that when she was plucked from obscurity after replying to casting call posts on Twitter for Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" (her debut feature released less than five years ago), she was still in high school.

People have been expressing their disdain for Zegler for years — the latest tribute reaped into the same games of unfounded distaste that Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway are still trying to claw their way out of — but things escalated dramatically when the actress of Colombian descent was cast as "Snow White." I'm not going to call the discourse surrounding her casting in "Snow White" a "controversy" and am instead going to call it by its name — racism and misogyny. Save me the diatribes about how she "trashed" the original animated picture by acknowledging a film made in 1937 has some dated ideas about love (I've already said my piece on that) because it's a distraction tactic from what's really happening here.

Rachel Zegler is being set up to take the fall for a multimillion-dollar loss, and the people setting her up for it are banking on racist, misogynistic hatred on the internet to do the dirty work for them.