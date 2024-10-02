How Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Really Feels About Toxic Disney Fans

Ever since she made her feature film debut in Steven Spielberg's (masterful) remake of "West Side Story" in 2021, Rachel Zegler has become a lightning rod for controversy — although, to be incredibly frank, it's usually because people are being weird and racist to her on the Internet. That has definitely been the case when it comes to Zegler's other upcoming remake, "Snow White," where she plays the titular Disney princess. And in a recent profile, she told Variety that her film creates an alternate history regarding the princess' name and said that she tries to just ignore the rudest Disney fans (specifically, ones angry that a Latina actress is playing Snow White).

"It fell back to another version of 'Snow White' that was told in history, where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby," Zegler told the outlet. "And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience. One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are."

As Zegler says (rather pointedly) in the profile, the negative reaction to her being cast as Snow White comes down to basic misogyny and hatred. "I've watched women get torn down my whole life, my whole career," Zegler mused. "We're gonna witness that for a long time, I fear. Sometimes it can feel like we're going back; it certainly felt that way when that was happening." Still, she simply stays online when people are awful to her to maintain the power: "I don't like to give them the satisfaction of knowing they hurt me in the moment. You give them a lot of power by taking a social media break."