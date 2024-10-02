How Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Really Feels About Toxic Disney Fans
Ever since she made her feature film debut in Steven Spielberg's (masterful) remake of "West Side Story" in 2021, Rachel Zegler has become a lightning rod for controversy — although, to be incredibly frank, it's usually because people are being weird and racist to her on the Internet. That has definitely been the case when it comes to Zegler's other upcoming remake, "Snow White," where she plays the titular Disney princess. And in a recent profile, she told Variety that her film creates an alternate history regarding the princess' name and said that she tries to just ignore the rudest Disney fans (specifically, ones angry that a Latina actress is playing Snow White).
"It fell back to another version of 'Snow White' that was told in history, where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby," Zegler told the outlet. "And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience. One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are."
As Zegler says (rather pointedly) in the profile, the negative reaction to her being cast as Snow White comes down to basic misogyny and hatred. "I've watched women get torn down my whole life, my whole career," Zegler mused. "We're gonna witness that for a long time, I fear. Sometimes it can feel like we're going back; it certainly felt that way when that was happening." Still, she simply stays online when people are awful to her to maintain the power: "I don't like to give them the satisfaction of knowing they hurt me in the moment. You give them a lot of power by taking a social media break."
Rachel Zegler wants her Snow White movie to be more empowering than the original
Besides the absurd racism surrounding Rachel Zegler as Snow White, the actress also made waves by criticizing the original Disney animated film, saying that director Marc Webb's take on the story will be a bit more enlightened as far as its female lead is concerned. Speaking to Extra TV during the 2022 D23 Expo, Zegler said the original movie features the prince basically stalking Snow White and called the whole thing "weird" while also noting that the entire focus is on Snow White's love story rather than her own personal development. This is a perfectly fair point to make, and yet Zegler faced significant pushback — so what did she say about it now to Variety?
"In all honesty, it made me sad that it was taken in such a way, because I believe that women can do anything," Zegler said. "But I also believe that they can do everything." Specifically, Zegler said that she simply wants girls and women who see the film to feel like they can proverbially "have it all," and also clarified that the love story between Snow White and her prince is in the film ... but just isn't the entire focus. "I would never want to box someone in and say, 'If you want love, then you can't work.' Or 'If you want to work, then you can't have a family.' It's not true. It's never been true. It can be very upsetting when things get taken out of context or jokes don't land," Zegler clarified. "The love story is very integral. A lot of people wrote that we weren't doing [that storyline] anymore — we were always doing that; it just wasn't what we were talking about on that day."
As Rachel Zegler put it, there's more than one way to play a Disney princess
It feels incredible that, despite the completely outrageous hatred she receives from random online trolls, Rachel Zegler maintains such a positive attitude about her career and her upcoming projects — including the moment where she tells Variety that she has a personal connection to Snow White. "She was my mom's favorite princess," Zegler revealed. "When she was growing up, there weren't a lot of dark-haired princesses, and that was the one she could relate to."
Zegler also makes an excellent point where she says that she watched Brandy's 1997 version of "Cinderella" — the one featuring Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother — constantly as a kid, and that Disney princesses can be played by anybody across as many adaptations as possible and it's still the same character. "I grew up in a house where that was Cinderella," Zegler said in reference to Brandy's performance. (Brandy also provided a touching statement for the piece where she celebrated Zegler's identity as a woman of Colombian descent playing the role of Snow White, saying that she'll undoubtedly inspire little girls across the world.)
"Obviously, we watched the cartoon," Zegler continued. "But a child's mind is the most amazing thing, where it's just like, 'OK, that's Cinderella.' But the blond-haired, blue-eyed, blue-dress Cinderella from the 1950s cartoon is also Cinderella. Also, Hilary Duff is Cinderella in 'A Cinderella Story.' I was able to comprehend those things at a young age."
In just a few short years, Rachel Zegler has built an incredible career — and courted controversy
After Rachel Zegler sent in an audition tape for "West Side Story" and won over one of the world's greatest living directors, she skyrocketed to fame ... and kept booking big projects. In 2023, she played Anthea in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" — which she bluntly said she did for the money — and that same year, she starred as tribute Lucy Gray Baird in the "Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," where she sang her own songs live opposite Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow (the future president of the dystopian Panem played by Donald Sutherland in the original four movies). In the Variety article, Zegler also extensively discusses her starring role in a new Broadway production of "Romeo + Juliet," where she leads as Juliet (with "Heartstopper's" Kit Connor as her Romeo), which presents a much younger and fresher take on the Bard's classic love story.
Despite her powerhouse voice, serious acting chops, and frankly delightful presence on the red carpet, people are horrible to Zegler. The Variety piece also includes an alarming anecdote about a time that someone on X (formerly known as Twitter) told Zegler that someone should "kill" her, to which Zegler cheekily responded, "Fun fact i will be dying eight times a week on broadway this fall!!!!" She told the random jerk to go ahead and get a ticket ... and also tagged the FBI for good measure. "Being famous isn't for the faint of heart," Zegler said of the incident. Still, she's out here posting through it — and the world is getting her take on Snow White in March 2025 whether a few bigots are mad about it or not.