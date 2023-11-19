All Of Rachel Zegler's Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Singing Was Done Live On Set [Exclusive]

There are a multitude of ways to incorporate characters singing on screen in a film. Traditionally, the actors record the tracks separately from their on-set line delivery and lip-sync during the actual filming, as shown with Ryan Gosling and his army of Kens in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie for "I'm Just Ken." But every once in a while, a filmmaker will elect to record the raw, on-set delivery of a vocal performance. Director Tom Hooper took this route with both "Les Miserables" and "Cats," with ... one turning out infinitely better than the other. There are pros and cons to both approaches, but the second option is exponentially riskier. And yet, "Hunger Games" franchise director Francis Lawrence went that route on "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" with star Rachel Zegler's performance as Lucy Gray Baird.

In the book as well as in the movie, Lucy Gray Baird is a performer. She and her family are part of a performing group called the Covey, meaning music is a massive part of her life and her approach to rebellion. A majority of the songs she sings have a rustic, folk sound to it, which as /Film's own Jacob Hall learned in our exclusive interview with Lawrence, was by design. Suzanne Collins, who wrote "The Hunger Games" books was consulted on the film every step of the way, including the music, which was to sound generational. "When people were collecting these songs or ballads that had been passed down through generations, often from England, Ireland, Scotland, and then orchestrate it with maybe a fiddle, a guitar, a standup bass or something, a little drum, very simple, playing in saloons, around people's porches," Lawrence explained. "But very much from that District 12, which is West Virginia Appalachia, that feel. And I fell in love with that sound. Suzanne already loved that sound."

And nothing about that sound comes with the cleanliness of a studio recording.